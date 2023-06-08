Edo 2024: Imansuangbon Resigns Membership Of PDP

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Ken Imansuangbon, yesterday resigned his membership of the party. In a statement he personally endorsed and copied his Esan South East Ward 2 Chairman, the Local Government and state Chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi, he was, however, silent on his reasons to quit the PDP.

He, however, thanked the entire party and leadership of the PDP, even as he described his experience as memorable. The statement reads in part: “Since 2009, in what was tagged: “Ewohimi Declaration,” where I had joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has remained a memorable journey for me and I want to thank God Almighty for His benevolence.

“The course of my political journey in the PDP had afforded me the opportunity to make great and wonderful friends and had shared great moments with which I will continue to cherish for a lifetime. “However, the reality of the moment has made it decisive that there comes a time in a man’s life where he has to move ahead.

“Consequently, therefore I hereby tender my resignation of the membership of the Peoples Democratic Party. Once again, I thank the entire leadership and body of the PDP.”