Edo 2024: ‘Imansuangbon Positioned To Win LP Guber Ticket – Group

A group under the aegis of the Labour Party Watchdog, (LPW) on Friday said Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon’s antecedent, passion to see to the growth and development of Edo State over the years has positioned him to clinch the LP governorship ticket.

Imansuangbon is vying for the governorship ticket of the Labour Party (LP) among other aspirants.

The LP pressure group coordinator, Engr. Isaac Ehigiamusoe noted that Imansuangbon’s popularity and street credibility have entrenched him to the masses who are mostly, students, youths, market women, and artisans who are beneficiaries of his empowerment programmes which cut across the three senatorial districts of the State.

“Landlords in the state are yearning for the ‘iceman’ not only because he has promised to give the development a human face by ensuring people’s houses are not destroyed for development purposes without compensation, but also for his promise to revisit the issue of demolition by the present government with a view of paying compensation to those whose properties were unjustly destroyed.

“ Imansuangbon’s government will review taxation as is currently being practised in Edo State and make it comply with time-tested best practices.

The group, while calling on the Leadership to ensure a free level playing field for all aspirants insisted that the Imansuangbon remains the only aspirants that will defeat the APC and PDP if given the party’s governorship ticket.