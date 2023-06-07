New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
Edo 2024: Imansuangbon Dumps PDP

Barrister Ken Imansuangbon, better known as “Riceman” on Wednesday resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Edo State 2024 governorship election.

In a statement he personally endorsed and copied his Esan South East ward 2 Chairman, the Local Government and State Chairman of the Party, Tony Aziegbemi, Imansuangbon was however silent on his reasons to quit the party.

He, however, thanked the entire body and leadership of the PDP even as he described his experience as memorable.

“Since 2009 in what was tagged the ‘Ewohimi Declaration’ where I had joined the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has remained a memorable journey for me and I want to thank God almighty for his benevolence.

“The course of my political journey in the PDP had afforded me the opportunity to make great and wonderful friends and had shared great moments with which I will cherish for a lifetime.

“However, the reality of the moment has made it decisive that there comes a time in a man’s life when he has to move ahead.

“Consequently, therefore I hereby tender my resignation of the membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Once again, I thank the entire leadership and body of the PDP”.

Recall that the frontline Edo politician contested the primaries of the 2007 Edo State Governorship election on the platform of the Action Congress (AC)

He moved to PDP in 2009 and contested the 2012 primaries with the PDP, and moved to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest the primaries in 2016.

Imansuangbon, in 2019 moved back to the Peoples’ Democratic Party(PDP) to contest the Edo 2020 primaries, where he later stepped down for Mr Godwin Obaseki.

