Edo 2024: I’m Man For The Job – Uhomoibhi

…Vows to Replicate Ambrose Alli’s Feats

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State, Amb. Martin Uhomoibhi on Wednesday said he is the man for the job.

Uhomoibhi also vowed to replicate the developmental feats of late Prof. Ambrose Alli if elected governor of the state come 2024.

Uhomoibhi, who made the statement during a media chat with Journalists in Benin City, said that the Esa district has only had the opportunity to produce a governor twice in the history of the state.

Uhomoibhi said that given his pedigrees and as a former diplomat, he is going to combine all to drive the development of the state.

“In Edo history, Esan senatorial district, we have only had two opportunities to produce candidates for governor.

The first one is, Professor Ambrose Alli, a professor of Morbid Anatomy and the second is Prof. Osarieme Osunbor, the professor of Law.

“The enduring legacies he (Ambrose Alli) left, people still talk about it today regardless of his party, Ambrose Alli University, and many others, administrative sense, scholarship, a bursary for students which I will revive by God’s grace”, Amb. Uhomoibhi said.

He said the call to govern the state is a call to serve the people and not the people to serve him.

He said it is out of place for those who said they have come to serve the people to be amassing wealth to the detriment of the people they have come to serve adding that he is coming to right the wrongs in the Edo State politics.

He said he does not have a godfather but God Almighty, stressing that with Him by his side, he is sure of victory at the poll.

“Yes, godfathers are at work. I wish them well. I have one father, is God Almighty”, Uhomoibhi said.

He said Nigeria as a country is blessed but the problem is that its citizens are ungrateful.

He said there is no country in the world where you will not find a Nigerian holding sway and making headways.