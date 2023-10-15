Edo 2024: I’ll Respect My Party’s Zoning Arrangement, If Any – Urhoghide

The frontline governorship candidate on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Senator who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the 8th and 9th Senate, Senator Matthew Urhoghide has said, he will respect whatever decisions his party makes ahead of the Edo State 2024 Governorship elections primaries.

Urhoghide, who was the Chairman Senate Committee on Public Account in the last senate also stated that he is not against the quest for someone from Edo Central to be the next governor of Edo State if his party zones the governorship ticket to Edo Central, but that he will contest, if it is thrown open.

Speaking to Journalists in Benin City, Edo State, Urhoghide who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) said,”If APC zones the governorship ticket to Edo Central, I will not run, but support the party’s candidate because I will not go against the party’s decisions and I don’t want Esan people to begin to say that Senator Matthew Urhoghide is responsible for them not getting the position.

But if the party throws the ticket open or zones it to Edo South, I will contest.” He said.

On why he wants to contest for the Edo top job, he said that he has understudied the current challenges facing the state and he is ready to fix it if given the opportunity.

“I have studied the situation in Edo State. The infrastructural deficit in the state, the security challenges, youth unemployment and the underperformance of this administration. I have done it before as a Senator. The records are there.

“I have empowered over 6,000 youths, assisted hundreds to secure good jobs, and given scholarships to thousands of indigent students, in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, from across the seven local government areas that make up Edo South Senatorial District. There are thousands of projects that I have attracted that are all there for everyone to see.

“Having performed well as a Senator without executive power, I know that if I become governor, I will do better for Edo State.” He said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission last month released the timetable for the Edo State Governorship elections, which the Commission said will be held on the 22nd of September,2024.