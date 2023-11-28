Edo 2024: I’ll Defeat Obaseki’s Candidate – Shaibu

Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu has vowed to defeat the anointed candidate of his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu who made the vow on Monday while speaking on TVC’s Politics Today said he would defeat Obaseki’s anointed candidate because he has the backing of the people of the state.

He said, “Definitely, I’ll defeat the so-called candidate of the governor, not because I have the power, but because Edo people want their own and I am their own. Edo people do not want importation; they want their own.

READ ALSO:

“The problem I have with the governor is that he has allowed certain individuals that have an interest in governance to come between us.

“He is managing in his own style and the way he feels he can manage it. I am also managing it the way I feel I can manage it.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“When I said I was pressed, but not distressed, I understand the kind of intimidation and oppression I have gone through.”