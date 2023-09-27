Edo 2024: I’ll Create Jobs, Provide Qualitative Education For Every Child – Imansuangbon

A frontline Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant in the forthcoming September 21,2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, Bar Kenneth Imansuangbon, on Wednesday, said he will create jobs for the teaming youths and provide qualitative education for every Edo child.

Imansuangbon who made the pledge in Benin City, Edo State when he paid homage to the Benin Monarch to declare his intention to contest the governorship election and to receive royal blessings from the Benin Monarch, further pledged his allegiance to traditional institutions if given the opportunity to govern the state.

The governorship aspirant who was accompanied by top LP chieftains in the state, insisted that a state wherein the youths are gainfully employed is a secured state.

He added: “Mine is to create jobs for the younger ones, enough is enough for joblessness. If you create jobs, you have created a secured state. I will swiftly and quickly secure the state through job creation.

“I am from the private sector, what I have learnt over the years in the private sector is how to create jobs; how to fix schools; how to make people happy through regular payment of salaries.”

The governorship aspirant, popularly known as Riceman who happens to be a successful proprietor of a private school, further promised to make education accessible to all Edo children if given the opportunity to govern the state.

“I want to make sure that education is not a burden to parents in Edo State. Children who should be in school must be in school under my watch as governor. Also, I want to make sure our teachers are well paid as of when due. This is what I have been doing as a proprietor of a private school,” he said.

While promising to “return the state to the good days of Ambrose Alli and General Sam Ogbemudia,” the governorship aspirant further said: “My priority is to take away the suffering we are experiencing today in Edo State; the bad roads that are every nook and corner of the state; the pains and shame of bad roads in our state, I am concerned in fixing them in the first one year in office.”

Responding, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, while declaring that the Benin throne is apolitical, said: “We have heard all you have said. We’ll pray for you; I mandated the Chiefs to pray for you.”

He added: “The Benin throne remains apolitical. We cannot accept one and leave the other. So, we will endeavour to pray quietly for a man that will respect the people, make them happy and put food on their table. A man that will respect traditional institutions.” he said.