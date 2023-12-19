Edo 2024: Ighodalo Assures Of Leveraging Rich Human, Natural Resources To Revamp State

A governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, on Tuesday, said he would leverage the human and natural resources the state is endowed with to improve its growth and development for the betterment of all.

He disclosed this in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph in Benin City, Edo State.

Ighodalo said the state has a population of close to five million people and that when this numerical strength is harnessed positively, it will boost its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) likewise its fertile soil and other natural resources that can serve as tourist attractions to foreign and local tourists.

Ighodalo said what is required, is to put on the thinking cap, look inwards, and harness them adding that, that is what he is going to do coupled with his wealth of corporate experience which is going to be an added advantage to him for him to drive the state.

He said the challenge confronting the country is a lack of continuity in governmental policies and that such trickles down to the state, stressing that as for him, he is going to build on the legacies of his predecessors.

He said he is going to take a closer look at the policies of his predecessors and see to those that are still very much relevant to the well-being of the state instead of jettisoning them totally.

The front-line governorship aspirant of PDP maintained that what the state needs is someone with the leadership acumen that can drive the process pointing out that, having served in key areas in the state under two successive administrations, he has learned a lot which he is going to bring to bare if elected governor of the state.

“I was on Senator Oshiomole’s team from 2008 to 2016, and since 2016, I have chaired Governor Obaseki’s Alaghodaro Economic Summit Advisory Group and I have made a lot of impact in these two administrations.

“And I have also learned a lot from them. These experiences are what I will want to bring into play if I become the governor of the state”, Ighodalo said.

He said he has contributed his quota in the corporate world and that it is time for him to come back home to his state to develop it and that, what he needs is the support of everyone to achieve his lofty dream of his.

He assured that his commitment to inclusive growth, backed by a rich tapestry of professional experiences, positions him as a compelling candidate for the gubernatorial elections which offers a promising future for the people of the state.