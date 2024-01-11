Edo 2024: I Feel Betrayed by Obaseki, Says Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, yesterday accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of betraying him by opposing his ambition to succeed him. Shaibu, who claimed that he was persuaded to be Obaseki’s deputy, said he feels hurt that his boss is supporting an outsider instead of him. Speaking on Arise TV, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant denied betraying Obaseki.

He said: “I was persuaded and there was no protest. I actually didn’t want to be a deputy governor. “I was very comfortable in the House of Representatives. It took almost one month to get me to accept to be deputy governor. “I accepted to add value to the ticket of Obaseki because Obaseki was not known and he was not one of the politicians. “They needed a young, victorious politician that has won an election before and that could add political value to the ticket.”

Shaibu added: “I feel betrayed by the governor; I feel much betrayed. “When we go to church, there are certain biblical verses that are beginning to make meaning to me. “There is this particular verse that has been going through my mind: ‘The heart of man is desperately wicked.’ When I see what the governor is doing, the verse now makes meaning to me. “I added value in terms of my political structure, my finances.

All the vehicles that were used to campaign in 2016 are mine. “I lost about 20 per cent of my political capital in Edo north to support Godwin Obaseki, and in supporting him even as deputy governor. “I supported the governor’s second term bid with my finances, including how we got the ticket of the PDP. “I contributed financially, both in naira and in dollars.

If I say betrayal, it’s an understatement. I feel very hurt and betrayed.” Shaibu is from Edo North Senatorial District, the same district as the ex-governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole. The deputy governor has been having a running battle with his principal over his political ambitions. Shaibu had earlier asked an Abuja High Court to stop Obaseki and members of the state House of Assembly from impeaching him at the peak of the dispute.

He later withdrew the case. Tension heightened between the two when Shaibu was relocated to another office situated outside the Government House. Shaibu was the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students between 2000 and 2001.