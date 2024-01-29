Edo 2024: How Oshiomhole’s ‘imposition’ gambit blew up in his face

If Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s testing the waters to re-enact his 2016 imposition of a candidate on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, he’s failed spectacularly in the plot, with pleas by members to President Bola Tinubu and the APC leadership to call him to order, to avoid another defeat for the party, as in 2020, blamed on Oshiomhole. Hell was unchained in the APC on January 19 when words spread that a shadowy “screening committee” had reduced from 29 to 10, to six, and to four the number of aspirants angling for the party ticket. Fingers were pointed at Oshiomhole, as scheming “to eliminate unwanted aspirants,” and “impose a certain aspirant” as the party candidate.

In 2016, Governor Oshiomhole unilaterally picked a Lagos-based businessman, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for the governorship poll. But they’re to part ways, as Obaseki accused Oshiomhole of dictating to him as a godfather – which Oshiomhole indeed assumed to swing the governorship result for Obaseki. The rift led Oshiomhole – as the National Chairman of the APC – to deny Obaseki the ticket for re-election in 2020, prompting Obaseki to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and win the poll. But lately, Oshiomhole has been accused of reviving his relationship with Obaseki, to undermine the APC, by screening out prominent aspirants, and installing an alleged “criminal,” who was indicted by an investigation panel instituted by Oshiomhole himself in 2015. The Conclave online, which first reported the “rumours” about the screening, stated that the committee, led by House of Representatives Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, initially reduced the number of aspirants from 29 to 10, but was “prevailed” upon by Oshiomhole to trim the list to six of two aspirants each from Edo South, Edo North and Edo Central of the state. Noting that, “the panel on Thursday night (January 18) achieved a list of six aspirants, the report added: “The list, as learnt, comprises, from Edo North, the immediate past minister of state for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba and a retired permanent secretary in the Federal Civil Service, Dr Ernest Umakhihe. “From Edo Central, serving Senator Monday Okpebholo and the immediate past State Chairman of the APC, Col. David Imuse (rtd); and from Edo South, a serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, and former Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen. Barring any last-minute change(s) in plans, the party is expected to formally announce this outcome today (January 19).” Instead, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC disclaimed the committee, stating that the screening and clearance of aspirants would be undertaken by a committee to be constituted by the NWC “in accordance with its Constitution,” the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Felix Morka, said in a statement. Morka added: “As stipulated in the released APC timetable and schedule of activities for the Edo gubernatorial election, all interested aspirants are to make prescribed payments into the party’s approved bank accounts,” and “collect their expression of interest and nomination forms from the party’s National Secretariat.” Similarly, the Edo State chapter of the APC, via its Publicity Secretary, Mr Peter Uwadiae, told journalists on January 23 that: “There is no truth in the news that governorship aspirants have been screened and about 25 have been disqualified,” adding, “Based on the advice of the National Working Committee of the party, we set up a committee, led by Julius Ihonvbere, to interface with the aspirants on the need to reduce the number of aspirants to a manageable one. It is after the close of sale of forms that the NWC will set up a screening committee.”

So, how did Edo APC get into the storming controversy? Comrade Oshiomhole may have capitalised on the innocuous plea by the NWC to the aspirants to trim their number. Reading the resolution of the Edo State APC stakeholders meeting on the governorship on January 16, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Duro Meseko, said: “Given the large numbers of aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket in Edo State, the NWC urged the stakeholders to unite in trimming the number of aspirants.” Also, the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, counselling on how to improve, deepen and widen internal democracy, said: “We have to be transparent, and at the same time, we have to adopt a guided democracy where we can discuss issues so that we limit, if possible, the number of contestants.” During the consultative meeting on January 15, Oshiomhole, vowing APC’s return to power in Edo State, told the NWC that stakeholders in the state chapter had embarked on dialogue with the aspirants, “to get their understanding for a rancourfree primary and eventually win the governorship election.” “It is no secret that at the time we had the dialogue, I think they (aspirants) were 27. I learnt they have increased to 29 now. The process is ongoing, and the struggle continues,” Oshiomhole said, without revealing what the dialogue with the aspirants was. But it’s about reducing the number – an action now threatening the primaries and APC’s hopes for the governorship. Hence Oshiomhole’s chastisement! Frontline aspirant and two-time candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu – stressing his cordial relationship with Oshiomhole he describes as “my senior brother and the leader of our party and a distinguished senator” – dismissed the screening as a “rumour,” telling his supporters that he’s in the race to win the ticket and the election, and that he’d obtain the nomination forms “next week” (last week), which he’s done. (As reported by The Nation, a check at the directorate of organisation of the APC in Abuja on January 24 shows that eight aspirants had purchased the forms. They include Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Prince Agba, Senator Okpebholo, Mr Imasuen, Hon. Anamero Dekeri, Mr Gideon Ikhine, Col. Imuse (rtd) and Maj.- Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (rtd)).

Arriving at the Benin airport from a parley with the APC leadership in Abuja, Ize-Iyamu told a huge crowd of supporters and some APC leaders that: “There is nothing to worry about… The highest organ of our party issued a statement, particularly on Edo governorship election, and specifically said that all those who have aspirations to run for governorship should go and collect the forms. And that they are the only ones to set up a screening committee, which they will do at the appropriate time. And if you look at the earlier time table released, you will find the schedule there. “I know there were rumours that some people have been excluded but by that NWC release, that is not possible anymore. The only people that can exclude aspirants are the committee set up by the NWC. Let me announce that by next week, I will collect the form. And I want to assure you that I will contest and win the election.” As reported by New Telegraph, one of the “screened out” aspirants, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, said though: “Oshiomhole is a leader who is revered and loved by many people, ‘he won’t allow his love for him to overwhelm his sense of reasoning and good judgment, and allow Oshiomhole to make another mistake in choosing the next Edo governor, considering what his choice of Obaseki ‘has cost the members of the APC and the good people of the state’.” Agbomhere commended the APC leadership: “For opening up the space again for all 30 aspirants, as it would have been catastrophic if they folded their arms and allowed anybody to toy with the party’s glorious opportunity to reclaim the governorship seat in the state.”