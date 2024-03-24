Edo 2024 Guber: Okpebholo, Ighodalo, Apata in three-horse race

The party primaries for the 2024 Edo State governorship elections have been concluded. The exercises unveiled the candidates of the political parties that will be fighting to occupy the Osadebe Avenue Edo State Government House. While the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state elected a renowned corporate lawyer and former CEO of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo as its candidate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) picked the Senator representing Edo Central, Senator Monday Okpebholo, as its candidate and a former NBA President, Olumide Akpata was elected the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate.

The political fireworks that ushered in the primaries is an attestation of what is to be expected as the campaigns commences in April. The PDP seemed among the major political parties to have conducted less rancour primary election. But for the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, who is currently embattled with an impeachment threat from the Edo State House of Assembly and court cases by Shaibu and Anslem Ojezua (former state chairman of the APC ) challenging the emergency of Ighodalo as the governorship candidate of the party. Asue’s candidacy was complimented by picking Bar Osarodion Ogie, as the deputy governorship candidate. Ighodalo in his acceptance speech, said that he is going to build from the success of the present Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

“I want to thank you for making me a tool, and I promise you that I will be a useful tool and by the grace of God, Edo State will move from where Godwin Obaseki has carried us, to the next level. I want to thank Godwin Obaseki for the wonderful work he has done in the last seven and half years. I know that in a year or two, people will keep talking about Obaseki. We have not seen the value of the work he has done but he is like a builder laying the foundation for a hundred storey building. No man is perfect. We will all continue to repair and work on each other’s mistakes. I promise to assemble the best young men and women to turn the state around.”

He said. Also, the APC had the most rancorous primaries for the Edo 2024 gubernatorial election, elected Senator Monday Okpebholo, representing Edo Central in the Senate, pairing him with Hon Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives as the deputy governorship candidate. Okpebholo on his own acceptance speech said by his election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has given a “quit notice” to the PDP in Edo State.

“My victory serves as a quit notice to the PDP in Edo State Government House. My emergence was a victory for all, no victor, no vanquished”. Also, the Labour Party ,LP, which had an unprecedented support from the masses during the 2023 general elections also witnessed an influx of over 30 aspirants, including Bar Olumide Akpata, who eventually won the party’s ticket; Bar Ken Imansuangbon; Hon Sargius Ogun, among other political big wigs. The party picked the ex-NBA President as its governorship candidate. Akpata is yet to announce his running mate. It is widely believed that the Edo State 2024 Guber election is tactically among the PDP ,APC and the Labour Party