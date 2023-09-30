EDO 2024 GUBER: No Vacancy for Political Jobbers In Labour Party –Ogbaloi Kelly

…Says APC, PDP Can’t Stop LP in 2024, We Are Stronger, More United Now

Comrade Ogbaloi Kelly is the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State. He was one time former Chairman of IPAC in Edo State. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke extensively on the challenges facing the party, its alleged stolen mandate, how he believes the judiciary is the problem of the Nigerian democracy, Edo 2024 guber election, and why political jobbers would not be allowed to hijack the Labour Party in Edo State. Excerpts:

Sir, Obidient Movement was actually a force to reckon with before the 2023 general election, but after the Presidential election, the Labour Party as practically went to sleep and couldn’t maintain the momentum with which they started, as a major stakeholder, what do you think was responsible for this?

Well, I don’t agree with the opinion that the Labour Party went to sleep after the election, the momentum is still high, it is because we are projecting into the future with the momentum we gathered at that time. So, this is a wrong opinion, everyone has right to his or her opinion.

As far as we are concerned, we have not dropped the tempo of what we are doing, but I can assure you that the Labour Party is well established, and we will continue to do our bit in ensuring that the yearnings and aspiration of the people are met.

After the election, the Labour Party went to court to seek justice, do you see justice coming your way?

Yes, you are aware of the happenings now, we actually went to court to challenge the results of the election amongst other demands. Apart from that, we are going to the tribunal, we were also taking to the tribunal over some other cases. These are exercises that are sufficient enough to take our attention.

Not long ago, the election petition tribunal affirmed the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Labour Party went further to the Supreme Court, what do you say to this?

The matter is already before the highest court in the country, so let’s watch and see.

Why did the Labour Party stopped being visible immediately after the presidential election?

Well, immediately after the election, our hopes were high because we worked assiduously for it, but we lost the polls, and you must expect that there are some emotions that will run along that line, so it is not that we went to sleep. For a man that has worked so hard and for no just cause, his hopes were dashed just like that. So how do people expect we would feel, we were disturbed. We have to move on because there are more serious issues to handle.

In all of these, the Labour Party is in supreme Court, and people say that the judiciary is the biggest problem of our democracy, do you agree with them on that?

Well, even at that, the Labour Party is not just pessimistic, we only hope that these particular judges will go into the books and fish out what is right that will be acceptable to everybody.

It is the belief of many loyalists of your Labour Party that political jobbers and desperate power seekers came and made money out of the party and today they have left leaving the party poorer then they meant it, what is your take on this?

Actually, we heard all that, as you might know, the Labour Party is not a party for every Tom Dick and Harry by all assessment, it’s a party for every good person in Edo State and Nigeria generally. But for those who have used this party for another after using it to achieve their aims, they will certainly get back to the party.

Edo 2024 gubernatorial election is fast approaching, how prepared is the Labour Party for the election considering the many odds before it?

The Labour Party does not need to collaborate with any political party and their government to go into the election in 2024. Of course, that is not even the reasons political parties are created, they should not even agree with any other party. At the point of such agreement, you must know that something will be wrong at the end of the day.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State should not even agree with us, under his government, there is nothing on ground to show any basic development in Edo State. There is actually no need for the Governor to agree, we do not need him to win election for the Labour Party in Edo come 2024.

It is a general belief across the state that Governor Godwin Obaseki, has 70% control of the Labour Party, as the chairman of the party, will you say that is true?

Well that might be the imagination of the people who are talking about it, and that is the extent they can think. And then anybody that thinks like them will also feel so. The Labour Party is an independent political party registered on its trademark, it is not a shareholding establishment. So if you say Obaseki has 70% control of the Labour Party in Edo State, that is nonsensical, I don’t see where that is coming from.

But that is not to say that we should disrespect the constituted authority. We have a government in Edo State produced by the PDP. Whether it’s a good government or not, for us we would advance constructive criticism. But that is not to say that the legally established authority of a state should not be respected. And if we have not gone like others by way of pulling everything down, insulting the government or the personality in government, it is not enough to suggest that Governor Godwin Obaseki, own 70% of the Labour Party, that is not correct.

Edo State just had local government elections across the 18 LGAs, and the Labour Party did not win any, what do you say to this?

I said that repeatedly that there was no local government elections in Edo State, we are challenging it and we will continue to challenge it. There is no need to dissipate our energy on that. Democratic institutions across the world is aware that Edo State has not conducted local government elections for seven and half years running. We have gone to court and I do believe that we would get justice at the end.

Labour Party seems embattled at the national level over national chairman- ship, position, there are divisions and it was alleged that party funds are missing, have the issues been resolved?

Well, again I will leave that to peo- ple as they are entitled to their opinions, whether those opinions are right or wrong, it is left to them. However, the Labour Party is not factionalized, we have one straight government, it has been that government led by Barrister Julius Abure, at the national level. So we are not settling anything with anybody.

We don’t have factions, there is nothing like that, but it’s also in the mind of some people and those who think like them too would always believe that there is faction in the party.The chairman of Labour Party at the National level remains Barrister Julius Abure. Presently, now we are strategizing and mapping out plans on the next governorship elections coming up in other states. That is what is most paramount in our minds because we want to win and win straight.

Will the Labour Party allow her top members to serve in the government pf President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if contacted?

I am not sure there is any top member of the Labour Party, who will join the government of Tinubu when there is no express approval from the party itself. For now we are no aware of such move. Any Chieftain of Labour Party who does that is on his own. If the president is asking something from us, he must send the application to the party, then the Exco will seat and deliberate on it.

How would you describe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 100 days in office, is it good, bad or ugly?

To be frank to myself and Nigerians, it’s simply ugly because the people are worse for it in his 100 days in office. We do not need a prophet to tell us that we are in for a tougher time than ever than before. People are crying and dying of starvation everyday. Virtually everything one needs to survive with in life are on the increase in Nigeria, and so in all of these, what could have been good in 100 days.