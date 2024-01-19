Edo 2024: Group Tackles Orbih Over Comments, Urges Him To Embrace Peace

A group, Edo South Vanguard for Equity and Justice (ESVEJ), on Friday, accused the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, of fanning the ember of disaffection in the party by using unprintable words on the governorship aspirant of the party, Dr Asue Ighodalo.

The group said referring to him as a stranger or “a person who joined the party, doesn’t demonstrate the true love and unity which the party is known for over the years.

The group said they were responding to a video seen online where the former state party chairman was speaking in what looks like a gathering in his parlour, saying that Edo PDP delegates won’t support an aspirant who joined the party yesterday who is being backed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, obviously referring to Dr Asue Ighodalo.

In a press statement signed by the group’s coordinator, Pastor Johnson Adole, the group is asking Chief Orbih to name the delegates he has control over, stating that the Ogbona-born politician can only control delegates from his compound in his village.

The statement reads in parts; “We watch in total dismay and astonishment, the national vice chairman South-South of our great party, PDP, Chief Dan Orbih speaking to a group of party faithful in his living room, speaking with so much bitterness, openly attacking Governor Godwin Obaseki, accusing him of imposing Asue Ighodalo on the party.

“We, as a group have concluded that the respected leader should embrace peace and allow the unity currently being experienced in the party to continue.

“Godwin Obaseki is not imposing any candidate on the party but advises the governor not to dignify the unwanted attack with any response and stay focused on his efforts at transforming the state so he doesn’t get distracted

“That Asue Ighodalo has right to aspire for any position in Nigeria and of course in Edo state as well, being a free-born citizen of the state”.

The group in its statement, maintained that Chief Orbih has no monopoly over PDP delegates and as such, does not reserve the power he is arrogating to himself.

The statement alleged that Chief Dan Orbih is known to be openly moving against the Esan governorship, which negates the doctrine of equity, justice and fairness that this organization stands for.

It stated further that Orbih should be advised to allow peace to be sustained in the party as he is a known politician who loves being in opposition even when his own party is in government.

They advised that Orbih should stop creating division in the party by using the name “Legacy PDP forum” which actually doesn’t exist.

The group in their conclusion, emphasized their commitment to the aspiration of Dr Ighodalo as a group that is in support of the governorship moving to Edo Central, having stayed in Edo South for eight years and earlier eight years in Edo North.

The group called on the good people of Edo state and particularly PDP delegates from Edo South to ignore what they called the “ranting” of a politician who has lost relevance even in his ward”.