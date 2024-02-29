Edo 2024: Group Cautions Akpata On Deputy Gov’ship Candidate

A group, Edo Vanguard for Good Governance (EVGG) has called on the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Olumide Akpata to look for a member of the party with reputation and acceptability for the party to win the election for the party.

A statement issued by the Convener of the group, Osaro Eboigbodin and Secretary, Donald Oikhena said the emergence of Akpata was like the unprecedented way Peter Obi burst into the scene ahead of the 2023 election and the impact he had on the election.

They advised Akpata to pick the House of Representatives Candidate of the party in Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency who they described as a vibrant young man, High Chief Marvelous Omobayo whose election they alleged was manipulated when he was cruising to victory.

They said he “took the Local Government Area by storm in the same 2023 General elections. Although a political first-timer, this young man broke all known barriers; ethnic, religious and linguistic, to set a new culture of politicking in Akoko Edo LGA. Although he was not announced winner of the House of Representatives election that year, his opponents have not recovered from the shock and panic he caused them.

“He is easily the most respected, most loved and most admired politician today in Akoko Edo, and Edo North Senatorial District. His humility, his brilliance, his undying optimism and his very robust energy, are unmatched in the annals of the political history of Akoko Edo.

“For him, politics is not a profession. It is a tool of service in the best interest of the people. Unlike many of our politicians, he has a second address. He is a celebrated businessman, with a history of love and compassion.

“He is undoubtedly the biggest employer of labour in the LGA, touching almost all of the 43 communities in the LGA, in his employment register.

“The youths are by him because he is their friend and benefactor. The women are with him because he wiped their tears by employing many of their children, apart from his direct intervention in their lives. The elderly are with him because, through his generous employment of their children, he allows them to age very gracefully.

“The traditional rulers are with him because of his humility and philanthropy. This explains why they came together, for the first time in our history, to confer a unique Chieftaincy title on him, Ogbokponase, Gbaragada I, of Akoko Edo. The elite love him because they cannot fault him.

“We recommend him very highly to our amiable, strategic and ebullient incoming Governor, Barr. Olumide Akpata, our guy for Osadebe Avenue. Engr. Marvellous Omobayo, is a natural match for the position of Deputy Governor. We trust him.”

They said he would consolidate on the existing Akoko Edo/Owan alliance to deliver three of the six local government areas that make up Edo North to the Labour Party and “will harvest votes from Etsako as well because of his humility and drive.”