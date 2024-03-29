Edo 2024: Group Carpets Human Rights Activists Over Comments Against Uzamere

A group known as Edo Conscious Watchmen on Friday carpeted Edo State-based human rights activist, Comrade Patrick Eholor over his comment against Senator Ehigie Uzamere, where they accused the Senator of not showing interest in issues that affect the Benin nation.

Comrade Patrick Eholor in a viral video said he was disappointed with Senator Uzamere’s admonition that the Benin nation should not be divided over the 2024 gubernatorial election.

Eholor said the Benin and the Esan nations have always been united but that politicians should mind their language.

“I am replying to what Senator Ehigie Uzamere said on the Intellectual Platform that Edo people should not divide themselves as Edolites. We, the Benins and the Esan people have always been united.

“You politicians should mind your utterance. I am disappointed that you can be saying something like that. What advice have you given to Godwin Obaseki since he emerged, because you are a beneficiary?

Were you not there, when the Etsako man, Philip Shaibu was chased out of the government house? What did you do? You kept mute because of your paymaster Godwin Obaseki.” Eholor said.

The group in a press statement signed by the chairman, Arthur Ogunro President said the human rights activist was seeking cheap publicity and advised him to stop further attack on the distinguished Senator

The statement reads in part, “Our attention has been drawn to the unprovoked, unsolicited, attention seeking and totally jaundiced rantings of self-acclaimed rights activist, Patrick Eholor over unverifiable claims against the person of distinguished Senator Ehigie Edobor Uzamere.”

“All the false unverifiable claims that Eholor made can be viewed from his attention seeking attributes which in some years ago culminated in his sudden appearance at the Endsars protest in Lagos to claim some bragging rights which he is never entitled to.”

“For his information, Senator Ehigie Uzamere meritoriously served two uninterrupted terms of eight years in the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between the years 2007 and 2015 where he contributed his quota to the development of the country with his robust debates on the floor of the senate chambers.

“An architect by training, Senator Uzamere has flown the Benin flag proudly wherever he goes. He has never failed to identify with his roots. And it is based on this that he has become a voice to be reckoned with on matters regarding Benin and indeed Edo State.

“Senator Uzamere is a real, loyal party man and we see him doing nothing wrong in canvassing the party line in his utterances or pronouncement ” he said.