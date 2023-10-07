Edo 2024: Ex-nba President, Akpata, Joins Governorship Race

The immediate past President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olumide Akpata yesterday declared his decision to contest the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for next year.

Speaking at the secretariat of the Labour Party (LP) in Benin City, the state capital shortly after informing the state leadership of the party of his ambition, Akpata said he decided to contest the governorship because LP is the only party that is people-oriented.

Akpata lamented that the people have been taken out of the equation in governance and politics, promis- ing that if given the opportunity to fly the flag of LP in the forthcoming election, he will change the narrative. “My interest is for the people of Edo State.

And what I find out in politics and governance in Nigeria today is that people have been taken out of the equation. Nobody cares about the people. “So, when I look around, the only party I find to be people-oriented and to be interested in the lot of our people is the Labour Party.

So, I have come here to express my interest and to carry the people along,” he said. In his response, State Chairman of the party, Mr. Kelly Ogbaloi said the State Working Committee of the party has accepted to allow him to run, just as he promised a level playing ground for all aspirants.