Edo 2024: Ex-Gov, Osunbor Obtains APC Guber Ticket Forms

Former governor of Edo State, Senator Oserheimen Osunbor has obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the State governorship ticket.

Osunbor, a two-time Senator of Edo Central Senatorial District was elected governor in 2007 and was removed by Courts in 2008.

New Telegraph reports that he purchased the forms with the sum of N50 million.

Addressing journalists after obtaining his forms, he presented his manifesto titled: “The Rebirth of Edo for Excellence.”

He said, “I know that my supporters, well-wishers and all people of goodwill across Edo State and beyond will be elated and relieved to see me here at the APC National Secretariat to collect these forms.

“Edo people are yearning for good governance. They want to see Edo State resources being used to develop the State and transform the lives of the people for the better. They are waiting to give me a resounding victory in the September 21 governorship election.

“They remember very well my excellent performance as governor for 17½ months from 2007 to 2008 and want to see me back in Osadebe Avenue as governor”, he said.

Speaking on rotation, he said, “For me, rotation is somewhat different from zoning, if you look at the national level, there is the rotation of the presidency between North and South and its been working very well, once it is rotated other positions are zoned.

“So l believe in the principle of rotation and zoning, people confuse the two but for me, they are not exactly the same.

“But in Edo l believe they should be rotation amongst the three senatorial districts of the state, having rotated across senatorial districts you will then zone all other positions, where the Deputy, Speaker and others will come from.

“And l believe it’s a good thing, it’s inculcate a sense of belonging, oneness, unity and sense of inclusion and l think a country like Nigeria needs that kind of spirit in other to forge national unity.

“A state like Edo needs that kind of spirit in order that no component of the state feels left behind.

“People will say it is not constitutional it is constitutional, go and read section 14 of the constitution, where it said offices should not be concentrated in one part of the country, or in one religious group or the other in order to ensure fair distribution, let every part feel the sense of belonging and have opportunity to occupy those offices rather than concentrating it and keeping it perpetually within one specific geographical area.”

Also speaking on the God fatherism Speaking on godfatherism, he said Oshiomhole is as you said the leader of APC in Edo state and l enjoy a very good relationship with him.