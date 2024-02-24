Edo 2024: Clergyman, Azena Wins NNPP Guber Ticket

Pastor Azemhe Azena has emerged the as New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate for the Edo State September 21, 2024 election.

Azemhe polled a total of 211 votes to defeat Sebastian Iyere who polled 25 votes, Balogun Engealeyeme Sunday 17 votes, and Peter Okoeguale 100 votes in the primaries conducted on Friday night.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Azemhe had last month resigned from the Labour Party (LP) over alleged ill-treatment against him and his supporters by the Akoko-Edo Local Government Chairman of the party during his campaign team’s visit to the locality.

In his acceptance speech, Azemhe said his first responsibility is to unite the party and to bring other aspirants for a united war ahead of the election.

“I want to unite the party, I want to bring in other aspirants, no loser, no winner to me because we have lions and tigers to compete with, I want to see how unity can be restored.

“The reason is that during the process some people may have felt aggrieved, so my first assignment is to see how unity can be brought back to the party, then we can now see how we are to confront the opponent for the guber elections.”

Other parties with their candidates are Asue Ighodalo, PDP; Monday Okpebholo, APC; Olumide Akpata, LP; Paul Obazele, ADC; Bishop Akhalame of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, among others.