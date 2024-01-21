Edo 2024: Call Osiomhole To Order, Yusuf Tells Tinubu

…Protests Exclusion of Ize-Iyamu, Ogiemwonyi, Airhiavbere From Guber List

The Chairman, League of Patriotic Lawyers and one time student union president , University of Benin, Mallam Abubakar Yesufu, has implored President Bola Tinubu to call Senator Adams Osiomhole to order his excesses in Edo State. He expressed anger over the disqualification of political heavyweights like Pas- tor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Charles Airhiavbere during the screening to pave the way for those he described as Osiomhole’s ‘anointed candidates.’

A viral report by the Prof Julius Ihonvbere screening committee had cleared only six aspirants and dropped 23 other aspirants with a proviso that they are however free to purchase the governorship nomination forms. Yusuf, in a statement said Osiomhole’s recent activities are dangerous to the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and action should be taken to ensure the party does not lose in the next off-circle election slated for September 2024.

Yusuf, who was reacting to the report of the election screening committee set up in the state ahead of the election, alleged that the former governor ensured that aspirants with political structures and fibers were shoved aside, to give wings to the candidates that the PDP would easily defeat. Attempts to obtain Osiomhole’s response were unsuccessful, but his spokesman, Simon Ebegbulem said the former governor is a thorough-bred APC leader, who will not work against the party but is committed to ensuring the Edo State returns to APC in the next election.

“The Screening Committee merely adopted a mechanism to prune down the long list of aspirants, to avoid waste of funds, and ensure unsuccessful ones to team behind and mobilise support for the best candidate who would consequently emerge.” Yusuf said “whilst not trying to impugn on the credibility of the committee and so-called ‘cleared’ candidates, Mr President should to take a second and serious look at the rejected names.” .