Edo 2024: Call Oshiomhole To Order, Yusuf Tells Tinubu

…protests disqualification of Ize-Iyamu, Ogiemwonyi, Airhiavbere

The Chairman, League of Patriotic Lawyers and one-time student union president of the University of Benin, Mallam Abubakar Yesufu, has implored President Bola Tinubu to call Senator Adams Oshiomhole to order over his excesses in Edo State.

He expressed anger over the disqualification of political heavyweights like Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, and Charles Airhiavbere during the screening to pave the way for those he described as Osiomhole’s ‘anointed candidates.’

Yusuf, in a statement issued on Saturday said Osiomhole’s recent activities are dangerous to the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and action should be taken to ensure the party does not lose in the next off-circle election slated for September 2024.

Yusuf, who was reacting to the report of the election screening committee set up in the state ahead of the election, alleged that the former governor ensured that aspirants with political structures and fibers were shoved aside, to give wings to the candidates that the PDP would easily defeat.

The league boss advised President Tinubu to be circumspect in accepting the “so-called list” as it does not contain the best materials. He said Oshiomhole should not have been allowed to handle such a sensitive position that affects the political future of Edo State.

Attempts to obtain Osiomhole’s response were unsuccessful, but his spokesman, Simon Ebegbulem said the former governor is a thorough-bred APC leader, who will not work against the party but is committed to ensuring the Edo State returns to APC in the next election.

“The Screening Committee merely adopted a mechanism to prune down the long list of aspirants, to avoid waste of funds, and ensure unsuccessful ones to team behind and mobilize support for the best candidate who would consequently emerge.”

Yusuf said, “Whilst not trying to impugn on the credibility of the committee and so-called ‘cleared’ candidates, Mr President should take a second and serious look at the rejected names.”.

Yusuf said “He (Oshiomhole) told the world that Pastor Ize-Iyamu was a ‘Devil’ when he wanted to plant Obaseki about eight years ago and went further to endorse Ize-Iyamu as the best candidate when he fell out with Obaseki, an action which cost the party’s march to Osadebey Avenue.

His recent romance with Aisuen Ighodaro and the Aloghodaro Foundation, Obaseki’s anointed candidate shows that he’s indeed a mole planted to destabilise APC in Edo State the league boss feared.’