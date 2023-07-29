Edo 2024: Aspirants Must Be Of Proven Track Record, Morally Sound, Says Edo ground

As Edo 2024: Aspirants must be of proven track record, morally sound, says Edo group As Edo people look to the 2024 Governorship election, Concerned Edo Leaders of Thought (CELT), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has called on the people to support aspirants with proven track record and morally sound and devoted to the development of the state and its people.

This admonition was given by the President of the body, Dr. Mike Asemota, while speaking to journalists shortly after the meeting of the group in Benin City. This is as he paid glowing tributes to the Founder and pioneer President of CELT, the late Col. Paul Osa Ogbebor, for his vision and vitality.

He noted with delight that the Concerned Leaders of Thought are determined as always to promote an egalitarian society, wherein every Edo citizen is able to develop his or her individual endowments and talents in an atmosphere of freedom, peace, patriotism, social justice and the rule of law.

Asemote disclosed that a key issue that emanated from the meeting was the general resolve by members that people who aspire to leadership positions in the forthcoming dispensation must be known for rectitude, selflessness, admirable track record and genuine love for Edo State and its rich cultural diversity.