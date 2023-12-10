Edo 2024: Aspirants Besiege APC, PDP, LP to Replace Obaseki

The Edo State Governorship elections is months away from now, pre- cisely to be held on 22nd of September,2024. Yet, the contest for who succeeds the present Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki,(who is concluding his eight years tenure), is heating up the state. Aspirants daily trudge to the secretariats of the three major political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) for the parties forms.

The three major parties have endless list of aspirants, who want to fly their parties’ flag at the gubernatorial election. The daunting task of who becomes the next landlord in Osadebey Avenue next year has also brewed crisis in some of the political parties with the PDP leading the pack ahead of party primaries in February, 2024 as directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP

The ruling PDP in the state has become a divided house, with the compelling agitation that it’s the turn of the Edo Central Senatorial District, which only had the aborted 18 months of Senator Oserhiemen Osunbor, a Professor of Law, before he was removed by the court, paving way for the Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s eight years administration. The crisis of who flies the party’s ticket has pitched Governor Godwin Obaseki against his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, who has not hidden his intentions to succeed his principal, against the latter’s believed support for Mr Asue Ighodalo.

Obaseki may settle for his age-long business associate, Barrister Asuen Ighodalo. Ighodalo hails from Ewohimi, Esan East Local Government Area of the State. Ighodalo, a lawyer, is the Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc and the Executive Chairman of Nigerian Breweries. He is also the Chairman of Alaghodaro Summit ( Obaseki Economic Summit) for the past seven years. Ighodalo will have to rely on Obaseki to campaign just as Oshiomhole did for Obaseki in 2016. Among other major hurdles are the legacy group of the party led by Dan Orbih. Another aspirant seeking the PDP ticket is the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu is from Edo North. His aspiration has created a wide gulf between him and his principal.

Shaibu has forged ahead with his aspiration not mind- ing the opposition from his principal. He recently declared his ambition in Benin City with a campaign office at Airport Road GRA, Benin City. Shaibu is said to be enjoying support from core-politicians, who see him as a ‘homeboy.’ Another candidate is John Yakubu, a former Chairman of Esan Northeast Local Government Council, is another PDP governorship aspirant. He was a running mate to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in 2016 on the platform of the PDP. He is banking on his records when he held sway as the council chairman to get the PDP ticket.

APC

The APC is the most flocked by politicians aspiring to be governor in Edo State. It is believed that with the APC as the party in power, the governorship may go to the party. Among the aspirants Sen Monday Okpebholo, who strong sources suggest from political circles that the ticket of the APC will be his for grabs. Senator Okpebholo, represents Edo Central and he is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Procurement. He is a grassroots politician and a philanthropist.

He is said to be in the good books of the leadership of the party and a top contender. His financial war-chest and ability to gather supporters irrespective of party affiliations was said to be largely responsible for his victory to the senate, despite the fact that Edo Central is predominantly a PDP zone. Also in the race is Sen Oserhiemen Osunbor, who was governor for 18 months(2007-2008) His candidacy may put the party in position to clinch the governorship seat for the APC, owing to his previous records and the fact that he is from Edo Central. However, those against his aspiration are of the younger generation, who believe that his age may be a factor. Similarly, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from Edo South Senatorial District is a lawyer and senior pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

He is a factor to reckon with as long as politics in Edo State is concerned. Ize-Iyamu was the APC flag bearer in 2020 against Governor Obaseki of the PDP. He may be relying on his experience and his closeness to President Bola Tinubu to clinch the party ticket. The immediate past Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Agba hails from Edo North. He has shown keen interest to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki. Impeccable sources have it that he is relying on the backing and influence of Senator Adams Oshiomhole to secure the party’s ticket. Yet, Maj-Gen Charles Airhiavbere (rtd), a former Executive Director, Finance and Administration, of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), is also vying for the party’s ticket to contest the Edo Governorship election next year. His giant billboards dots Benin and other parts of the state.

Labour Party

On the other hand, the Labour Party(LP), with its performance at the last general elections, where it dislodged the two major political parties in many places across the country, has become a force to reckon with. Today, the party has in its kitty, aspirants who see the party as less elitist. Among these aspirants include Bar Kenneth Imansu- angbon, popular known as ‘riceman’. Imansuangbon, a popular politician, administrator and philanthropist, hails from Edo Central Senatorial District.

He is a frontline aspirant for the LP ticket. Political analysts have argued that his political experience, acceptability, and competence are strong factors that may speak for him if given the party’s ticket. Also seeking the party’s ticket is a former Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) President, Barrister Olumide Akpata, from Edo South Senatorial District. He was a Senior Part- ner and Head of the Corpo- rate and Commercial Practice Group at Templar Law Firm. He is a new face in politics and officially joined the LP a few months ago. He formally declared his intention before the state party leadership recently and was well received.

Dorie Okojie, a business- man, is among those eyeing the governorship ticket of the Labour Party. He is a newcomer in Edo politics but came with a bang as his billboards dots all nook and cranny of the state. He was said to have consult- ed widely with the powers- that-be in the party and may clinch the party’s ticket ahead of the general elections. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced changes to the composition of its board of directors with the resignation of the chairman, Mr Asue Ighodalo. Feelers in the industry revealed that Ighodalo’s resignation may not be unconnected with his ambition to join politics.

The company’s secretary, Mr. Uaboi Agbebaku, made this known in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in Lagos, that Ighodalo informed the company of his decision to resign and offer himself for public service. He said Ighodalo would be resigning from the board and in his capacity as chairman, in line with proper corporate governance practice, on December 31, 2023.