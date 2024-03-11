Edo 2024: As Obaseki ‘plots’ second impeachment attempt against Shaibu

Political and economic interests are thicker than blood, just as there’s no permanent friend or permanent enemy but permanent interest in politics. This is what the public is about to witness in Edo State, as Governor Godwin Obaseki reportedly secured the cooperation of Senator and former Governor Adams Oshiomhole, to deal a decisive political blow to Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu. Comrade Oshiomhole’s poured cold water on his alleged deal with Obaseki to attempt to impeach – for the second time in eight months – Comrade Shaibu on the same grounds of carving a governorship lane for himself rather than backing Obaseki’s “anointed candidate,” Dr Asue Ighodalo, a Lagosbased lawyer and industrialist business partner of the governor.

For all Oshiomhole cares, Obaseki and Shaibu can fight to their political death, as they’re “godsons” he’d picked for their elevated positions, but turned round to betray him, and conspired to use his ward executive in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State to suspend him from the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the courts to sack him as National Chairman of the party in 2020. Oshiomhole and Obaseki have been estranged, leading Oshiomhole in 2020 to deny Obaseki a second term ticket as the candidate of then ruling APC in Edo State. Obaseki defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which gave him the ticket to participate, and subsequently win the September 2020 governorship election. The bulwark of Obaseki’s re-election was Comrade Shaibu, who defied his kindred relationship with Oshiomhole – both are from Etsako West in Edo State – and gave Obaseki the ammo to publicly and politically humiliate Oshiomhole. But just as the godfathergodson relationship didn’t last between Oshiomhole and Obaseki, the governor’s “chummy-chummy” with his deputy strained quickly, owing to the issue of who succeeds Obaseki in November 2024.

Like most politicians, Shaibu dared to dream of upgrading from Deputy Governor to the Executive Governor of Edo State in 2024. He practicalised that dream by floating political action groups, and embarking on consultations with various stakeholders, to advance his ambition. But Shaibu’s aspiration touched a raw nerve in Obaseki, who put in motion a plot to impeach him with the help of members of the Edo State House of Assembly (ESHA), where the ruling PDP has 13 of the 24-member legislature, with the main opposition APC having 10 and Labour Party (LP) one member, respectively. To pre-empt the Obaseki-EDHA scheming to remove him from office, Shaibu instituted a couple of writs in Benin City, capital city of Edo State, and in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to obtain injunctions to stop Obaseki and EDHA from carrying out their impeachment plot. So, faced with an aborted ouster of Shaibu, Obaseki denied his involvement, and blasted Shaibu as being disloyal and raking up issues where there’s none. If Obaseki wasn’t involved in the plot to impeach Shaibu, why responding with a series of executive actions, to deal with him, including declaring him persona non grata in the office of Deputy Governor located at the Osadebey Avenue Government House in Benin City, and relocating his new office outside the Government House? Why did Obaseki bar Shaibu from certain official engagements where the governor’s present – and on several occasions was prevented from accessing, or ejected from such events? And why reassigned the Deputy Governor’s office at the Government House to Aloghodaro, a think tank that organises the annual Edo State Economic Summit, headed by Mr Ighodalo? Today, Ighodalo’s the candidate of the PDP in Edo State, winning a primary held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on February 22 with 577 votes to defeat Shaibu (one vote) and eight others opposed to Obaseki’s pick. Earlier on the same day, but at a separate venue in Benin City, the Shaibu faction held its primary, and returned Shaibu as the winner with 301 votes. Infuriated by Shaibu’s audacity to hold a parallel primary to challenge the PDP NWC-backed election – which the Acting National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Umar Damagum, said: “We organised and recognised only one primary in Edo which produced Dr Asue Ighodalo as the party candidate” – Obaseki’s decided on a second attempt to impeach Shaibu – as revealed by Shaibu on March 3 in Abuja, describing the moves as “a joke carried too far.” As first reported by VANGUARD on February 24, Shaibu – at an interactive session with journalists on February 23, hinted about taking legal action to protect his right to bid for governor.

“In the coming days – I don’t want to go into details of certain things – we will be meeting in court because some of these things (happenings) are not something I should speak to. But as we move on, things will keep unfolding and you’ll get the nitty-gritty at the end of the day. So, that is where we are today,” Shaibu said. Corroborating Shaibu’s revelation, a member of EDHA said Governor Obaseki – as first reported by National Update online on March 4 – summoned the legislators on March 3, to brief them on “the next step to take against his deputy for daring to contest against Dr. Asue Ighodalo, his anointed candidate,” and that the impeachment process would begin on March 7. Another member of EDHA noted that the governor had got across to Senator Oshiomhole, “to help lobby the APC lawmakers in the House for their support” to impeach Shaibu “since he (Shaibu) is not on good terms with the Edo North senator.” “We were also reliably informed that since Comrade Oshiomhole fell out with the Presidency over the Edo State APC governorship primary, he is poised to do a spoiler job, as he has given Godwin Obaseki and Asue Ighodalo his words to galvanise his followers for the PDP candidate,” the source said. “As it is today, Monday (February 4), the governor already has overwhelming numbers to carry out the impeachment process. Did you know that because of the impeachment process, the House couldn’t sit today, Monday, and we will not sit tomorrow, Tuesday (February 5), just for them (members of EDHA) to perfect all arrangements.”

Members of EDHA actually began the impeachment process against Shaibu on March 7 – with an impeachment notice based on “perjury and revelation of government’s secrets” – served on him, to be responded to within seven days! The question: If EDHA lawmakers are allegedly bribed to remove Shaibu from office, by what inducement is Oshiomhole reportedly lending his weight to the plot through APC members in the Assembly? Is it to spite the Presidency for botching his alleged plans to impose Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Ovia Federal Constituency) as candidate for members of the Edo State APC? Or – as speculated before the primary of February 17 to 23 – that Oshiomhole wanted the APC “to field a very weak candidate,” to be overrun by the PDP candidate in the September 21 election? Whichever, Oshiomhole fits the bill, as leader of the APC in Edo State, and the only politician that can guarantee block votes from his senatorial district of Edo North. Oshiomhole’s denied having a hand in the repeat attempt by Obaseki to impeach Shaibu, noting in a statement by his Senior Legislative aide, Mr. Victor Oshioke, on March 6 in Abuja, that he’d neither be concerned nor bothered by what methods the dramatis personae in the unending factional feud within Edo State PDP employed “to settle scores among themselves,” but for a social media story, which linked him to a purported plan by Obaseki to call on Edo State lawmakers to begin impeachment proceedings against Shaibu.