Edo 2024: As Aletor Joins Race to Succeed Obaseki

ANAYO EZUGWU writes on the bid by the Managing Director of Rigo Microfinance Bank, Adolphus Aletor, to succeed Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on the platform of Labour Party (LP)

As the people of Edo State prepare to elect the next governor to lead the state from November 12, 2024, many sons and daughters of the state have declared their interest in taking over the mantle of leadership from Governor Godwin Obaseki. One of the leading aspirants on the platform of Labour Party (LP) is the Managing Director of Rigo Microfinance Bank, Adolphus Aletor.

Speaking at a parley with Edo corporate, professionals and friends in Lagos at the weekend, Aletor said he wants to use his experience and exposure to better the lot of Edo people. He said that he has what it takes to win the governorship ticket of the party in the forthcoming primaries.

Aletor expressed his determination to fix the state if elected in 2024, saying: “Having attained the peak of my career within the last 25 unbroken years, I realised that I will remain unfulfilled if I do not use my experience and exposure to better the lot of my people. It is no longer news that I am in the race leading to the Edo State government house come 2024.”

He added: “Apart from the sense of fulfilment, I will derive from serving my people, the almost nonexistence of governance in Edo State has made my desire to serve, an emergency. Edo State, home to many of us from various communities and languages such as the Binis, Esans and Afemais, has become a shadow of itself, leaving the people to fight daily for survival.

Though many argue and make justifications for past and present administrations, that the issues we face are pervasive, permit me to disagree as I perceive that these issues are self-made for the convenience of the elite. “In the game of Edo politics, the masses have been excluded and the government detached from reality.

The issues in our education sector, health sector, local government administration, infrastructure especially roads, security in the protection of life and property, and food security have brought a lot of untold hardship on the citizens of Edo State. “Our schools are left in a decrepit, dilapidated, and uninhabitable state.

Children now go to school three times a week while the burden of sourcing expensive fuel to power expensive android powered Tabs and buy disappearing data has been shifted to the parents who are either with subsistence economic activity or a meagre minimum wage.

“This policy does beg the question of what happened to the government partnering with transporters to provide either free or subsidized transport for these same children and their teachers to ensure the continuity of quality education. The health sector has received its own fair share of neglect.

While the government continues to build tertiary health centres for Cancer and Dialysis, among others, they have ignored Primary Health Care PHC), which is for the masses. “This again begs the question of how many incremental PHCs the present government created to boost health- care in Edo State.

PHCs in the name of dispensaries, are what I advocate for each ward in Edo State. It is not rocket science to have a dispensary in the 192 wards of Edo State. Wards are not meant only for political calculations as I have observed but also for easy developmental spread and purpose.”

The LP governorship aspirant decried that local government administration, which is the tool for grassroots development has been confiscated and operated from the centre through the use of Liaison officers. This, he said, is a deliberate attempt at stifling the masses and denying them whatever is the semblance of growth and development.

He also said that the Edo State government has continued to play politics with road infrastructure to the detriment of the people, noting that no single genuine emotion or sympathy has been shown in favour of the people as many parts of Edo state have remained inaccessible due to poor infrastructure within the state.

His words: “The governor and his convoy were on occasions seen on video, stuck and not able to get to official destinations. Again, this also begs the ques- tion of where lies empathy as the people of Edo State continue to wallow in abject disregard.

With fertile land all over Edo State and the comparative advantage we have over other states in food and cash crops, our people still go hungry and at some point, use their blood to get food out of the farms. Every community has resorted to self-help in the fight for survival from the slaughter of marauding strangers.

“Our people need food, our people need quality healthcare, and our people need good education and good administration. These are grossly in short supply in Edo state. Industrialization and job creation have eluded us. Youths are continually drifting and droving towards illicit occupations, as they say, that the idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

We easily play politics with our comparative advantage and do not want to build but lay hold on transient gains. “We must beat the storm; we must run roughshod to attain industrialization. Job creation is the end result of a good policy; it is not an act. Our leaders have successively failed us in this regard.

Again a question that begs for an answer is why not establish industrial hubs where companies can share common infrastructure like power, water, road, and labor in order to reduce their cost of operation. Locating industrial hubs in the three senatorial districts is practicable.

Jobs will be created, wealth will be created and evenly distributed, youths will get engaged and Edo citizens will live a good life. “Visible regional collaboration for the purpose of infrastructural development has not been seen. The idea of a regional development bank to fund the construction of rail, power, road, mass housing and integrated agriculture will not only see Edo State blossom but the rest of the South-South region.

Women’s empowerment and engagement in governance have received lip service and continue to run short of the prescribed 35 per cent.” The chairman of the Aletor Campaign Advisory Council, Shaka Oboge, who also spoke at the event, said his principal is a breath of fresh air, filled with creative ideas and innovative thinking founded on an unbridled passion and a deep sense of commitment to change for the well-being of Edo people.

He said: “While Aletor is not a career politician, he is a dedicated, highly qualified and thoroughly experienced executive with the courage, integrity and compassion to drive the design and execution of the kinds of policies – supported with the appropriate strategic partnerships, investments and leadership – to deliver an Edo State of the 21st century.

“An Edo State designed and re- shaped to unleash the creativity, innovative thinking and entrepreneurial spirit of every Edo citizen to courageously tackle the challenges we face, create value for our people and generate wealth for our state. “Yes, our candidate might not fit the traditional mould, but that’s precisely why we need your support now more than ever.

Conventional thinking has its place, but it often leads to the same old solutions and the same old problems. Our unconventional candidate represents innovation, creativity, and the courage to tackle challenges in new and unexpected ways.

“However, let’s be honest; unconventional campaigns face unique challenges, including financial ones. Without the backing of established party structures, political godfathers and special interests, our principal relies on grassroots support – people like you who believe, with a deep passion and unquestioned conviction, in his vision.

Your financial contribution will help us reach more people and travel to the most remote parts of our state to spread our message of progress and change and, build the grassroots partnerships and frameworks needed to deliver the Party ticket and our mandate to the people of Edo State.

“I don’t just ask for your financial contribution today; I also ask for your partnership in this journey. Volunteer with us and be our advocates to drive meaningful engagements and conversations with your friends, families, neighbours and community about the issues that matter to them and why our candidate is the best and most refreshing choice.”

The Woman Leader of the party in the state, Pauline Omagbelehan, on her part, described Aletor is a man with a lot of discipline and vision. She added that the aspirant has shared his vision with the party and there is no doubt that he understands the challenges of the people.

She said: “Everyone keeps on using the phrase change the narrative but I’m sure a lot of people don’t even know what narrative Aletor is coming to change. When Aletor spoke to us, I knew that he knew the exact narrative he wanted to change. “Edo State for me has gone back far behind a lot of states in Nigeria.

It hurts me when I drive around Benin City, we don’t even have one fly- over. We have three exit points and entry points in Benin. I can tell you these roads are so bad. I don’t know the kind of governors we have had in our state. In 24 years, no governor has thought about doing something about the roads.

“Edo State is a transport hub because if you want to go to Abuja, you will pass through Edo State from Lagos. If you want to go to Port Harcourt you will pass through Benin City. So, that is a major transport hub and that is the same state where we have governors who don’t think that there should be a change in the state.

“But Aletor has said a lot and going by his background, a banker, who has had a lot of courses, trainings and opportunities, I know that he is coming to do something for our people. But you also know that before you can become governor of Edo State, you have to go through what we call primaries.

And that is the deciding factor and the game changer. “No matter how good you are, if you don’t know how to play the politics of the primaries, the good ones always lose out. And that is why we have had a certain set of people ruling us. It is not about taking a seat now but about getting the ticket first.

If he doesn’t have the ticket, there will be for seat to fight for. What we should encourage and support you to get now is the ticket because if there is no ticket, there is no race for him.”