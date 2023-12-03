Edo 2024: APC Will Not Zone Ticket To Any Senatorial District – Secretary

…Cautions Aspirants Against Personal Attack

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday said the party was not zoning the ticket to any of the senatorial zones of the state but would look out for the best aspirant with the capacity that can win the election for the party.

Besides, it cautioned all aspirants to avoid vile campaigns and personal attacks since the primary election that would produce the candidate of the party is an internal contest among members of the same family.

The State secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah made the revelation when he told Journalists the expectations of the party from the aspirants shortly after receiving the spokesperson to former military presidents, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), Prince Kassim Afegbua who visited the party secretariat to inform members of the State Working Committee (SWC) on his intention to contest for the candidacy of the party.

According to Okah “We have asked all the aspirants to play the game according to the rule and they should avoid any utterances against any of the aspirants like them because at the end of the day, the party is going to pick only one and the rest will work with the one that has been picked.

“What we are looking for is capacity and the ability to deliver and that is why we said there is no zoning, that is the message.”

Earlier, Afegbua told members of the SWC that by his antecedents, he is a fearless and upright politician who does not shy away from facts and that he is the best that can make the APC return to Osadebey Avenue.

He said there is a disconnect between the leadership of the party and those in government “Caused by one of us before whom we thought will play the role of a party man but ended becoming a heartless man.

“I travelled around the state and I saw the level of decay of the road infrastructure and some other infrastructure in the area of health and education and I said no, we can do something different. There has been too much propaganda in the state in the last seven years which must stop.” He said.