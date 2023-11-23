Edo 2024: APC Should Present Its Best To Win the Governorship Election -Urhoghide

Senator Mathew Urhoghide, who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the 9th Senate, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) must bring out its best and avoid the mistake of the past to win back the state come 22nd September 2024.

Uroghide said one of the reasons he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to the APC was to make sure that bad people do not find their way to power in the state.

Speaking to journalists after declaring open a training programe for members of his constituency in Benin City, the governorship aspirant said he does not have any say about the call for the zoning of the governorship position to a particular senatorial district but that the party should bring its best.

He said “APC has come and we have come differently. I am a foundation member of the party and that is why the party must come back to power what we did wrong before, we are going to do right because we cannot bring bad people back again to come and punish our people, that is why I came back to join forces with the APC to make sure that the PDP and some of these people don’t recycle themselves.

“The issue of zoning is not within me to decide, that is left for the party, it is not within my purview I am not in a position to control that. It is entirely up to the party, it is left for the party to strategize and make its choice to make it win the election, for me it is not about tribe, it is about winning.”

For the training, he said he had already put them into the 2023 budget and had to make sure they were implemented even though he was no longer in the Senate.

“7423 people have benefited from training alone in the last eight years, 367 people have benefited from my scholarships, there is nowhere in the 77 wards of my constituency that I don’t have projects so when the party is going there to campaign, whether it is Uroghide or not, they will say this what Uroghide has done.

“We (APC) will win the election easily because we have verifiable evidence of performance. Our people have advanced beyond ‘I will’, it is this is what I have done so the party must get the benefit and you don’t go and bring a candidate that cannot win the election because there is proof that we have done well, and tell them if we are able to do these don’t you think we will do more if you vote this arty and the people will take it.”