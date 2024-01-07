Edo 2024: APC Issues Quit Notice To Obaseki, PDP

Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a quit notice to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, urging him to start packing his loads out of the Edo State government house.

The APC also promised a level playing ground for all its aspirants ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

The Acting State Chairman of the party, Emperor Jaret Tenebe stated this when he received a former deputy governor of the state, Lucky Imasuen who formerly went to declare his intention to vie for the party’s governorship ticket.

Tenebe said the party parades an array of competent aspirants that can win the election for the party

According to him, “We have a leader in Comrade Adams Oshiomole, who has told us clearly that the people, the party will determine who flies their flag and that is the position of the party as of today. There is no one person who will sit in his comfort zone to say this is the candidate.

“I want to send a message to Godwin Obaseki that it is not going to be business as usual and we are ready, willing and able to go back. So start packing your load to leave the government because the calibre of people we have received here is capable of winning elections and governing the state.”

Earlier, Imasuen said security and employment creation in addition to erosion control would top his agenda as governor.

He said “I believe I am the best to get the ticket for the party. I am prepared psychologically, I am prepared mentally, I am prepared financially for this game and experience-wise, you know my antecedents.

“We need a government that will echo the yearning and the cry of the people of Edo State, we need a government that will respect the traditional institution, we need a government that will respect the party, we need a government that will serve the people instead of the people serving them, we need a government that will cut waste, we need a government that can distinguish between wants and needs.

“We need a government that will reorganize and restructure Edo State. I was once a deputy governor, once a chief of staff, a businessman, and a farmer. I think I have what it takes and it is my hope that after listening to me today, the party will throw its weight behind me.”