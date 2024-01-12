Edo 2024: APC Chieftain Warns Against Introduction Of Tribal Politics

…Condemns Plot to Blackmail Oshiomhole

Ahead of the Governorship election in Edo State this year, the South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Blessing Agbomhere has warned against the introduction of tribal sentiments by aspirants from any of the contending political parties in the election.

In a letter copied to the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and President Bola Tinubu among others, Agbomhere who is also a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the APC, lamented the marginalization of Edo North in the politics of Edo State, urging that the party’s gubernatorial ticket should be handed over to an aspirant from that part of the state.

Agbomhere also condemned what he described as a plot to foment crisis in the State by some disgruntled Edo sons whom he said had tried unsuccessfully to attract the endorsement of the former Governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Part of the letter reads: “We will not allow anybody or group of persons, under any guise or tribe, whether from Edo South, North or Central to blackmail our leader, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole for the sake of supporting or not supporting a governorship aspiration.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has paid his dues in Nigeria and has made so many sacrifices for the Edo people to a level that any attempt to tarnish his reputation by any person or group of persons under the pretence of fighting for a particular tribe will not be tolerated by the generality of Edo people.

“Before Adams Oshiomhole became Governor of Edo State, the State had Governors Samuel Ogbemudia, John Oyegun and Lucky Igbenedion, who made Pastor Andrew Ize-Iyamu a de facto Governor during his administration – all were Governors from Benin (Edo South).

“Despite these men weirding enormous power, Benin City and Edo State in general were referred to as ancient cities and states by the rest of the world because of the level of stagnation, backwardness and retrogression that defined the State.

“Oshiomhole came as an institution after retiring as the nation’s icon of workers’ welfare and good governance in Nigeria. He challenged the governance system in Edo State. He fought to get the opportunity to rescue Edo State from the cabal that held the state hostage. The election was a fierce battle. The cabal that held Edo State hostage, rigged the election and stole his mandate. A new battle started. He defeated the establishment. He won. He was sworn in as the Executive Governor of the State in November 2008.

Agbomhere reiterated that he is the only gubernatorial aspirant in the race who has the capacity to continue the developmental strides left behind by the previous administration of Senator Adams Oshiomhole if given the opportunity to serve as governor.

The politician said that noted that Oshiomhole started a developmental revolution that brought a total transformation of the ancient city of Benin to a new capital city, chronicling many giant strides of the Senator.

He said: “Oshiomhole started a developmental revolution that saw a total transformation of the Ancient City of Benin to a new Capital City. He did the Benin Storm Water Project and arrested the flooding that was destroying lives and property in the City.

“He built, constructed and dualized many roads in Benin City. He built the Benin Specialist Hospital. Red Roof Revolution was initiated to rebuild our schools, which until Oshiomhole took over housed pupils and students in dilapidated mud buildings without rooftops where they struggle to learn sitting on bare floors while competing with lizards and rodents that have developed the habit of living and learning in harmony with them.

“From Benin, Esan to Afenmai, the three Senatorial Districts that make up Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole rebuilt our educational system with modern facilities.

“Oshiomhole’s footprints and developmental strides traverse the three Senatorial Districts of Edo State with signature projects. In terms of human capital development, he built men and women. He empowered boys and girls, and turned them into leaders to a dimension that made many Edo people ask ‘IF EDO WAS THIS RICH’.

“Oshiomhole ensured fair distribution of offices. Edo North produced the Governor, Edo South, Deputy Governor while Edo Central had the Federal Minister and Speakership of the State House of Assembly. The juiciest jobs in Oshiomhole’s administration went to the Benins and Edo South.

“Before Adams Oshiomhole became Governor of Edo State and during his time in office as Governor, Federal Ministerial Slots were shared between Edo Central and Edo South. Chief Tony Anenih, Elder Odion Ugbesia and Arc. Mike Onolememen were all Ministers of Edo Central origin representing Edo State at the Federal Executive Council from 1999 to 2015. Edo Central got Edo’s Ministerial slots for about 16 years. In between these years, one of my role models, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi from Edo South was Minister of State for Works.”

Agbomhere also canvassed for the balance of power among the three geo-political zones in Edo, pointing out that Edo North had been marginalised in the scheme of things in the State in the last several years.

His words: “In 2015, Dr. Osagie Ehanire from Edo South got the Ministerial slot of Edo State. In 2019, Dr. Osagie Ehanire was reappointed the Federal Minister of Health with a budget close to a Trillion Naira, while Clem Agba from Edo North was appointed Minister for State Budget and National Planning. In total sum, from 1999 till date, Edo Central has produced Federal Ministers for 16 years, Edo South has produced Federal Ministers for 9 years and Edo North has been able to do so for less than 5 years.

“Edo Central (Esan) had produced 2 Governors in the persons of Prof. Ambrose Alli and Prof. Oserhieme Osunbor, Edo South (Benin) has produced 4 Governors in the persons of Chief Samuel Ogbemudia, Chief John Oyegun, Chief Lucky Igbenedion and Mr. Godwin Obaseki while Edo North has only produced 1 Governor in the person of Adams Oshiomhole.

“From the above records, who is being marginalized in Edo State? Are the Edo North People not being marginalized?”