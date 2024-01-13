Edo 2024: APC Chieftain Warns Against Induction Of Political Party

Ahead of the governorship election in Edo State this year, the South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has warned against the introduction of tribal sentiments by aspirants from any of the contending political parties in the election.

In a letter copied to the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and President Bola Tinubu among others, Agbomhere, also a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the APC, lamented the alleged marginalization of Edo North in the state, saying that the party’s gubernatorial ticket should be handed over to an aspirant from that part of the state.

Part of the letter reads: “We will not allow anybody or group of persons, under any guise or tribe, whether from Edo South, North or Central to blackmail our leader, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole for the sake of supporting or not supporting a governorship aspiration.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has paid his dues in Nigeria, and has made so much sacrifices for Edo people to a level that any attempt to tarnish his reputation by any person or group of persons under the pretence of fighting for a particular tribe will not be tolerated by the generality of Edo people.

“Before Adams Oshiomhole became governor of Edo State, the state had governors Samuel Ogbemudia, John Oyegun and Lucky Igbenedi- on, who made Pastor Andrew Ize-Iyamu, a de facto governor during his administration – all were governors from Benin (Edo South).

“Despite these men wielding enormous power, Benin city and Edo State in general were referred to as an ancient city and state by the rest of the world because of the level of stagnation, backwardness and retrogression that defined the State.

“Oshiomhole came as an institution after retiring as the nation’s icon of workers’ welfare and good governance in Nigeria. He challenged the governance system in Edo State.”