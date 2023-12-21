Edo 2024: APC Chieftain Makes Case For Edo Central, Urges Unity

As the clock ticks toward February 2024 when political parties are expected to pick their candidates for the September 2024 governorship election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Leader of the party in Edo Central Senatorial District, Major General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd) on Thursday said only unity of purpose and selflessness would enable the district get the governorship ticket of his party and goes ahead to win the election.

There has been agitation that the next governor of the state should come from the zone (Esanland) and to make this easy in the APC, Esekhaigbe and some other leaders recently attempted to prune the number of aspirants which has generated a backlash among aspirants.

In a statement he issued and made available to journalists in Benin City, Esekhaigbe said other senatorial zones were ganging up against them with the slogan of no zoning but rather capacity and competence which he said was an attempt to undermine them.

He said despite his genuine intentions for his party and the people of Esanland, he had been called unpalatable names.

Referring to some of the aspirants who willingly participated in the screening and suddenly are turning against him said “Why will a man deny he was invited for an exercise which he deliberately skipped?

“Why will a man who knows his constitutional limitations of tenure continue to deceive himself? Is Esan looking for a one-term Governor?

“Can a man who is still on active service of a corporate organisation come and take precedence over the men who have kept the party for years? Some known political scammers have assured them of the miracle of Daman.

“Let us be wise and take a bold decision towards our quest for Esan Governor. No avalanche of insults on me will give you the ticket. I have made my sacrifice, so please make yours. Stop wasting your hard-earned money on political jobbers who have no visible means of livelihood.

“Some Esan political Leaders are deliberately sowing seeds of discord to the advantage of the other Senatorial Districts. Some are even positioning for Deputy Governorship.

“Let us have a conversation today on our best for the job. Tomorrow may be too late. Those calling me names today would remember this day tomorrow. Take the message and forget the messenger.

“We need only one man for the job. Edo Central needs the APC ticket so do other parties in Esanland. I repeat with emphasis that all the aspirants cannot get the ticket. Only one Aspirant will get the ticket.” He concluded.