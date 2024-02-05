Edo 2024: APC Aspirant Cries Out Over Planned Imposition Of Candidate

An aspirant for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2024 Gubernatorial election in Edo State, Dr Blessing Agbomhere on Monday, raised the alarm over what he described as a plot by the leader of the party in the State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole to foist one Dennis Idahosa as the party’s flagbearer.

In a statement signed in Abuja, Agbomhere accused Oshiomhole of using undemocratic means, having realized that members of the Party in Edo were prepared to reject his puppet and elect an unblemished candidate who could win the governorship seat for the party.

The former South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the APC alleged that Oshiomhole had concluded plans to coerce the National Chairman of the APC, His Excellency Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje into appointing Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma as the Chairman of the Edo State Primaries Committee, where about three hundred and twenty-six thousand two hundred and twelve votes would be cooked up in favour of Oshiomhole’s stooge, while a handful of votes would be allocated to the eleven other aspirants.

He noted that Chief Uzodinma was to use the opportunity of the Edo State Primaries to pay back Oshiomhole for handing him the party’s ticket to contest the Governorship position in Imo State in 2018 when he (Oshiomhole) presided over the affairs of the party as National Chairman.

Agbomhere insisted that stakeholders in the party had at various times expressed the need for free and fair primaries in Edo State, lamenting that Senator Oshiomhole was bent on imposing a candidate on the party.

He said that if Oshiomhole succeeded in his plot, it would be vehemently opposed and would end up ridiculing the democratic principles and antecedents the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR was known for and had always stood for.

The leading Aspirant said that Edo APC would not allow Dennis Idahosa, a serial decampee who was found to be an international fraudster, cheques’ forger and popular 419er by a panel of inquiry set up by Governor Adams Oshiomhole while he served as governor, to be imposed on them by the same Oshiomhole.

Agbomhere said: “APC’s National Working Committee must not allow Senator Oshiomhole to ridicule APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu again in Edo State.

Chief Hope Uzodinma was the Chairman of the APC Party Primaries Committee that returned Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the Candidate of the party in 2020 and stayed with the duo of Ize-Iyamu and Oshiomhole throughout the period of the election, hence his coming again in 2024 will be seen as that of a hatchet man.”

The politician added that if Oshiomhole’s plot was left unchecked, the APC in Edo State would be thrown into a massive crisis which would snowball into a catastrophic loss of the November Governorship election and once again deprive the people of the state an opportunity to benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda of the APC government at the Centre.