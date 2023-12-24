Edo 2024 and Race For Osadebe House

The race for the Osadebe Avenue seat of power in Edo State is be- coming intense as the day draws near ahead of the party primaries sched- uled for February, 2024. Aspirants from mostly the three major political parties are at each other’s neck working hard to attract delegates. At the last count, a total of over 50 persons aspiring to be governor from All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party are joggling for tickets.

Though the party of the incumbent governor, the PDP has become a divided house with two factions, each working tirelessly to outwit the other the are not ready to let go. The faction loyal to the Governor Godwin Obaseki is presenting the Ex Chairman of Nigerian Breweries PLC and Chairman of Sterling Bank, Barrister Asue Ighodalo. While the legacy group is loyal to the National Vice Chairman of PDP South-South, Chief Dan Orbih is supporting the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu. The two notable others are former state chairman of the party, Bar Anselm Ojezua and Mr. John Yakubu

Asue Ighodalo

Asue Ighodalo is a man to beat, he has a very intimidating curriculum vitae, a successful lawyer who sits as chairman of the board of many successful companies. Ighodalo is believed to be having the backing of Governor Obaseki. An added advantage is that he also hails from Edo Central (the zone agitating to have the governorship position). He was part of Adams Oshiomhole administration, serving as a member of the economic team alongside Obaseki, who was head of the economic team.

He was made the head of Obaseki’s economic team and Chairman of Alag- hodaro Economic Summit at the inception of Obaseki’s administration in 2016. But in many quarters, Ighodalo is seen as an outsider, having not been visible politically, just like Obaseki when he was contesting in 2016. This may be an obstacle to him as agitation has been on for the need to have a man who will be at home with politicians.at a recent function, he even spoke through an interpreter.

Philip Shaibu

The Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu is known as the “Home Boy”. Shaibu has shown interest to succeed his principal against all odds. His interest in the top job has caused so much squabble in government. These include the recent relocation office his to an office outside Government House and an alleged withholding of his entitlement for the last six months. But Shaibu has insisted on contesting the PDP ticket and he has a support from those aggrieved with the governor.

The Deputy Governor on Tuesday, while attending the opening ceremony of Correspondents Chapel Secretariat in Benin, said he has been denied his entitlement as the deputy governor of the state for the last six months, adding that he sees it as a sacrifice that he must make to see things work in Edo. “I am determined to make sure that in all things, Edo must be first and I am determined to strengthen institutions. “I came into politics because I feel that we should have an egalitarian society,.

I came into politics to make institutions strong because that is the only way you can have that society of our dreams,” he said. But working against him is the fact he is from Edo North, the zone that produced Comrade Adams Oshiomhole administration for eight years.

Anselm Ojezua

Anselm Ojezua is another contestant on the platform of the PDP. He is the former state chairman of the party. Ojezua was one of those that joined the People Democratic Party, (PDP), with Obaseki during his first tenure as governor. Oj- ezua is a lawyer from Edo Central. But many believe that he may not get the full support that can deliver him the party ticket.

APC aspirants

Unlike the PDP with a sizable number of aspirants, the main opposition party, the APC has more than 25 aspirants from the records Those aspiring on the platform of the APC include Mr. Joseph Ikpea; Gideon Obhakhan; Col. David Imuse, retd; Monday Okpebholo, Professor Osariemhenn Osunbor; and immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba , Osaige Ize-Iyamu among others.

Osariemhen Osunbor

Professor Osunbor, was elected governor in April 2007 and sacked by the court on November 11, 2008, to pave the way for the emergence of Oshiomhole. Osunbor hails from Iruekpen in Edo Central and was governor for 18 months. He is tested. Many believe Osunbor delivered when he was governor for 18 months. But Osunbor may not get the whole support of his Esan kinsmen, as many believed he is too old at 70 for the job.

Senator Monday Okpebholo

Okpebholo is currently the Senator representing Edo Central in the Senate. He is said to be enjoying support and assurances of the leadership of the APC both at the national and state level. Okpebholo is a man of means, and is said to have the financial wherewithal to pursue his ambition. But the number of aspirants from his Edo Central zone may rob him of the ticket, if the party leaders in the zone fail to control the crowd.

David Imuse

Col. Imuse, rtd, is the current chairman of APC in Edo State and also from Edo Central. He is a medical doctor. He got the backing of Oshiomhole to emerge as APC Chairman. However, he is from the same local government area with the likes of Osunbor, Obhakhan and Ikhine, which may affect his chances of picking the APC ticket.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Ize-Iyamu is a lawyer and a senior pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God and an old war horse in election prosecution. He contested the 2016 governorship election with the current governor as the candidate of the PDP and also in 2020 as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress. (APC ) He is believed to be close to the President Bola Tinubu, but many believe his best chance was the 2016 elections. The reason is that he is from Edo South Senatorial District, which produced the serving Governor Obaseki. Ize-Iyamu has been inconsistent in politics though he has changed party several times.

Clem Agba

An economist, former Commissioner for Environment, Edo State, and former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Agba is one of those seriously eyeing the governorship seat. He may have the backing of the former governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. But coming from Edo North may be a clog on the wheels for him.

Gideon Ikhine

Engineer Ikhine, is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) and a member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). He recently left the PDP for APC over what he called irreconcilable differences between him and Obaseki who he accused of hijacking the party. Many believe he is too new to the APC to be given the ticket.

The Labour Party

The Labour Party has become the beautiful bride that attracts many suitors. The party after the 2023 general elections where it posted a good performance, displacing more established parties and winning several seats in both the state and national assembly has become the darling of many aspirants. As at the last count, the party has over 30 aspirants waiting to grab the party ticket. Famous among them are:

Kenneth Imansuagbon

Imansuagbon, popularly known as the “Rice man” because of his annual rice sharing gesture is a lawyer from Edo Central. He has been seeking the seat for over 20 years. His inability to get a ticket of any of the leading parties has become a major hurdle. He may likely get the Labour Party ticket if he played his card well, said a member of the party. Imansuangbon has also changed party several times

Olumide Akpata

Olumide Akpata is the former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President. Before joining the Labour Party, Akpata, was relatively unknown politically. But his entrance changed the narrative. The hitherto poor party has picked-up courtesy donations from Akpata and other like minds. He recently gifted the party with 20 Toyota sienna buses for easy operation and said to have done so much for the party. Akpata was recently accused of buying the party leadership ahead of the primaries in February. Which he vehemently denied, saying he was just giving a dog a bad name to hang it The odds against him are that he is from Edo South ,and may be denied a ticket if the Labour Party wins the governorship ticket to Edo Central.

Dorry Okojie

Okojie is a business mogul, whose business empire has employed hundreds of youths. Okojie is relatively new in politics and this may be his baptism of fire. Many believe he may not have the experience needed to execute the election project if he gets the ticket.

The factors

In all, there are some key factors that would determine the primaries and consequent governorship election next year. These include the performance of the incumbent governor, his disposition and ability to manage the division in his party. Also of interest is the resurgence of the Labour Party in the state and its success in the last elections at both state and national levels. This development and the electorate’s alleged displeasure over the performance of the two dominant parties at the state and national level are strong factors.

Not to be ignored is the interest of the APC at the national level and Senator Adams Osh- iohole’s seeming readiness to reclaim the state for the party. Having an oil producing state in the South-South in the APC fold has been top in the minds of the leaders of the ruling party.