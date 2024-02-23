Edo 2024: Akpata Emerges LP Guber Candidate

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Barrister Olumide Akpata on Friday emerged as the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), for the 21st September governorship election in Edo State.

New Telegraph gathered that Akpata polled 316 votes to defeat other aspirants in the primary election.

The declared result showed that Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon scored 7 votes, Professor Sunday Eromosele 7 votes, and Sergius Ogun 4.

The chief returning officer of the election and Deputy Governor of Abia state, Engr. Emechulu Ikecbukwu noted that the party represents truth, hard work and transparency.

Ikechukwu who thanked the aspirants for showing the spirit of sportsmanship, also encouraged the candidate Olumide Akpata to carry other aspirants along.

In his acceptance speech, Olumide Akpata paid tribute to the late Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

He added that the trajectory of Akeredolu whom he described as his mentor and predecessor as National President of the Nigerian Bar Association, is note-worthy