Edo 2024: Acrimony, blood-letting, threats, comic relief overshadow primaries

As the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State for the 2024 governorship election witnessed blood-letting and breaking of limbs an unrecognised splinter group of the Labour Party (LP) decided to inject some comic relief into the nominating process. While factions of the main parties held parallel primaries or claimed to have won the ballots, the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led group of the LP surprised even its members on February 22, by sending a list of “nominated governorship candidate and running mate” to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the September 21 poll. In a covering letter to INEC, as first reported by GWG.NG, Chief Apapa, who signed as Acting National Chairman, and Alhaji Saleh Lawan as Acting National Secretary, said: “We write to submit the names of our candidates that emerges (sic) from our governorship primary election conducted today (February 22) in Benin, Edo State.

“You will recalled (sic) that we had earlier notify (sic) the Commission about the conduct of our party’s governorship primary today and we hereby forward the names of our party flag bearer for the September 21, 2024 Governorship Election, Barr. Anderson Uwadiae Asemota (and) Deputy Governorship Candidate, Barr. Monday Ojore Mawah.” As the public was yet to fathom the ghost primary that produced the Apapa “candidate and running mate,” another aspirant, who resides overseas, disclaimed the Apapa “list,” arguing he’s the authentic candidate produced in a primary in Benin City on February 24 – the last day for parties to send in the names of their candidates. The latest LP “candidate,” Hilton Idahosa, a United Kingdom-based legal practitioner, as first reported by New Telegraph on February 25, claimed he emerged during a parallel primary of the Apapa faction with 917 votes, describing the Apapa letter to INEC as “fake,” as the primary slated for February 22 was shifted to February 24, “to allow for exigencies.”

Mr Idahosa labelled the Apapa letter as “the handiwork of mischief makers bent on causing disaffection within the ranks of the party,” and said he emerged at the primary “conducted by the Labour Party state officials” at the factional secretariat on First East Circular Road, Benin City, adding: “The true position will be made known in the coming days.” In summary, the LP, like the APC, has produced three candidates, claiming its sole ticket for the September election. In the primary held on February 23 at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, Benin City, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata, polled 316 votes to defeat oil and gas magnate and proprietor of Mudiame University, Irrua (MUI), Prof. Sunny Eboh Eromosele, and a businessman and educationist, Barr. Kenneth Imasuagbon, who scored seven, votes apiece, as declared by the returning officer for the primary, Deputy Governor Ikechukwu Emetu of Abia State.

Reacting to the Apapa letter on alternative candidate(s), the LP leadership urged Nigerians, especially the media, to ignore the antics, noting that events leading to the choice of Mr Akpata as candidate of the party were televised live on notable stations, and those INEC officials, led by the state electoral commissioner, “also observed the very successful primaries.” “How on earth could a group of persons conduct a primary election that was not known or heard by the public and was not covered by the media, and went ahead to ask the INEC to act on their correspondence,” Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary of LP queried.

The Conclave online first reported the news on February 25. “INEC knows that there was no primary; it did not supervise any other primary but the one conducted by the Party led by Barrister Julius Abure. INEC knows that they just brought names; there was no primary. We were in Benin that day and the world knew that Abure had an issue and was released, after which he witnessed the primary.

“Labour is thereby urging Nigerians to distance themselves from any list other than that of Barrister Olumide Akpata as the only candidate being sponsored by the Labour Party.” Similar scenarios of curiosity pervaded the primaries in the APC and PDP. Whereas the PDP’s factionalised into three camps, one led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, another by Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, and the other by the National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih; the APC showed no serious signs of division in its Edo State chapter until the primaries.

While the APC primary lasted seven days (February 17-23), finally winnowing four claimants to the ticket to one in an anti-climax on February 23; two factions of the PDP conducted their shadow polls on February 22. The APC produced Senator Monday Okpebholo (APC, Edo Central) as the winner, ahead of 10 other aspirants, as declared by the Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu-led APC Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee on February 23 in Benin City Okpebholo’s 12,433 votes (to 6,541 votes scored in second position by Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Ovia Federal Constituency) were fairly consistent with his tally of 12,145 votes (with Idahosa scoring 5,536 votes to place second) during the February 17 “inconclusive” primary, as declared by the Chief Returning Officer, Dr Stanley Ugboajah.

But the Ugboajah declaration was disputed, as well as the return made by the previous Chairman of the APC Primary Committee and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, who declared Idahosa as winner for polling 40,483 votes to “defeat” Okpebholo (100 votes) and 10 other contestants. On February 18 in Auchi, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, some local government areas’ returning officers proclaimed a third aspirant, Hon. Anamero Dekeri (APC, Etsako Federal Constituency) as the primary winner. Leader of the officers, Mr Ojo Babatunde, said Dekeri scored 25,384 votes to defeat Idahosa (14,127 votes) and 10 others.

Remarkably, a fourth aspirant and former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, who also claimed he won the primary based on turnout of voters, has congratulated Sen. Okpebholo, and pledged his support as a “loyal party member.” Two other APC aspirants, Dr Blessing Agbomhere and Dr Afolabi Umakhihe, have also congratulated Okpebholo. But Idahosa and Dekeri, rattling their sabres, have threatened external actions against “fictitious” votes and a “manipulated” process, if they failed to get justice at the APC Appeals Committee. Idahosa, in a statement in Benin City on February 24, alleged that the “fictitious results” declared by the Governor Otu primary committee “represented the highest level of rape on democracy ever witnessed in Edo State.”

His words: “Events in the last few days may have been very disappointing and demoralising to lots of people, as your votes seemed not to have counted going by the process and declaration of fictitious primary election results of what happened on the field on the (February) 22nd re-run elections in the 192 wards of the state. “Let me assure you all, our teaming supporters, that I shall explore all the party internal mechanisms to resolve the issues, and seek justice and where that doesn’t work, I shall communicate with you all on our next line of action.” On February 26 in Benin City, supporters staged a protest to add bite to Idahosa’s threats, as first reported by The Nation.