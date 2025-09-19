Edo: 2 Killed At Auchi Poly Signing-out Party Clash

The signing-out ceremony of students of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State reportedly turned bloody, as two students were allegedly killed during the celebration. It was learnt that the signing-out was to mark the successful completion of the students’ final examination paper.

The killings were said to have occurred at a popular hotel, the venue of the celebration, when rival confraternity groups also celebrating clashed. During the confrontation, members of both cult groups, the Black Axe Movement and Eiye, were said to have fired several gunshots into the air.

It was gathered that the situation escalated after a shot fired into the air reportedly struck and damaged a Mercedes Benz belonging to a rival cult member. When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident, stating that one person was killed.

A witness, who simply identified himself as Omoruwa, explained that colleagues of the member whose car was damaged became enraged, alleging that the shot had been deliberately targeted at them.

According to him, although the other group maintained that no one was in the car, the development led to a confrontation between Eiye and the Black Axe Movement, otherwise known as Aye. It was further learnt that as the confrontation intensified, a colleague of the member whose car was damaged ran over a rival cult member with a vehicle, resulting in his death. Another person was also reportedly shot dead in the ensuing chaos.