Edo: 2 Children Drown In Mud Water

Two children have drowned in a mud water at Erediauwa Street, off Sapele road, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. The two children were fished out dead while two others were resuscitated at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses said the four children had gone to play in the area where the state government designated to collect flood water. The witnesses said the four chil- dren slipped into the flood water while they were playing.

Edo State Police spokesman, Eno Ikoedem, who confirmed the incident, said rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the place when information about the incident was received. She said two of the children died and two others taken to the hospital.