Edo: 15 Kidnapped, Police Rescue Eight

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 15 passengers along the Benin–Akure Road, between Obarenren and Odunwongie communities.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem.

According to the statement, eight of the victims, including three children have been rescued unhurt, while efforts are ongoing to locate and free the remaining seven abductees.

It read, “On 25th October 2025, at about 17:00hrs, a distress call was received by the Command. Operatives from the Ekiadolor Division were swiftly deployed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping incident along the Benin–Akure Road, between Obarenren and Odunwongie communities.

“At the scene, it was revealed that around 16:30hrs, gunshots were heard between a military checkpoint and the Anti-Kidnapping checkpoint in the area. A 14-seater Hummer Bus with registration number KJA 119 XF, driven by one Francis Okeke of Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area, had been attacked by armed men, who took 15 passengers into the nearby forest.

“Acting promptly, the operatives pursued the kidnappers and successfully rescued eight victims, including three children, unhurt. However, seven passengers remain unaccounted for, as efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue them.

“An aggressive manhunt for the perpetrators is in progress, with full technological support to ensure the safe return of the remaining victims. The driver of the vehicle is assisting the police with the investigation.”

The statement assured the public that the Command remains committed to the safety of all residents and commuters in the state and urged citizens to remain calm and vigilant, reporting any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

The Command also provided emergency numbers for the public to contact: 08077773721, 08037646272.