Editors Urge Govt To Ease Impact Of Fuel Subsidy Removal, Forex Volatility

Arising from the three-day All-Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called on the Federal Government to urgently mitigate the negative impact of fuel subsidy removal and the exchange rate volatility on the economy.

Noting the economic constraints and rising operational costs, the Guild also urged the Federal Government to consider subsidies or tax relief to help media houses cope with the current challenges.

In a communique signed by the NGE President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the professional body of editors and media executives, said that while it recognises the potential long-term benefits of the Federal Government’s reforms, the immediate economic strain on all sectors, especially the media, is becoming unbearable and unhelpful to the economic growth as well as media sustainability and viability. The Guild, therefore, called for targeted relief measures to ease the burden on citizens and businesses alike.

On the sustainability of media revenue models, the Guild advocated for innovation in revenue generation beyond traditional advertising. “Media owners are encouraged to invest in quality journalism, embrace digital platforms, and offer premium content to ensure financial sustainability.

“Concern over the rise in harassment and violence against journalists was also prominent at the conference. And we called for stricter enforcement of journalist protection laws and urged media houses to provide safety training for their staff, especially those covering sensitive issues,” the editors added.

The Guild also urged the Federal Government to create a media-friendly environment by reviewing policies that affect operational costs, and consider tariff reductions on essential media equipment. The ANEC discussed the outcome of a conference entitled “The Big Tech and Journalism – Building a Sustainable Future for the Global South,” which was held last year in Johannesburg.

The conference, which brought together over 70 journalists, news publishers, media organisations, including Nigerian Guild of Editors, scholars, activists, lawyers, and economists from 24 countries discussed solutions to the crisis of the sustainability of journalism and its intersection with the role of major tech platforms.

The Guild expressed gratitude to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, members of the Bayelsa State Executive Council, and traditional rulers for their hospitality and support.

