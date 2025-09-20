Editors Task Mutfwang On Peace-Building, Infrastructure Devt

Plateau State’s transformation under Gover- nor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has continued to draw national attention, with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) describing his leadership as vision- ary, people-focused, and a model for good governance in Nigeria.

In a show of solidarity and curiosity to see first- hand the sweeping changes on the Plateau, senior jour- nalists across the country, who are members of the NGE, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mutfwang on Thursday, at the New Gov- ernment House, Rayfield, Jos the state capital.

A press statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Gov- ernor, Mr. Gyang Bere, said that beyond a routine courtesy call, the visit underscored the Governor’s growing profile as one of Nigeria’s most celebrated reformers, highlighting his strides in governance, peace-building, and infra- structural renewal while strengthening relations between the state and the media.

Welcoming the edi- tors, Governor Mutfwang expressed gratitude for their unwavering support during the legal battles that upheld his mandate, acknowledging the me- dia’s balanced reportage for shaping fair perceptions about Plateau at critical times.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated that peace and prosperity remain the twin pillars of his administra- tion, citing decisive mea- sures such as the revival of Operation Rainbow, the prompt convening of the State Security Council, and the establishment of a modern Security and Infor- mation Center to enhance state-wide safety.

On infrastructure, the Governor highlighted prog- ress in all 17 local govern- ment areas, including 380 kilometres of rural roads under the World Bank-as- sisted RAMP project and the completed Utong-Kong flyover.

He assured that strate- gic investments in roads, markets, agriculture, and industry will diversify Pla- teau’s economy beyond federal allocations.

Education, he said, is receiving special attention, with a 50 percent tuition reduction for indigenes, a 300 percent increase in scholarships, and interven- tions that rescued tertiary institutions from collapse, all aimed at preparing Plateau’s youth for global competitiveness.

In health care, Mutf- wang cited upgrades at Plateau Specialist Hospital and the expansion of health insurance coverage from 93,000 to 208,000 enrollees, reaffirming his determi- nation to make Plateau a model of affordable and quality health services.

Commenting on Agri- culture, which he described as the backbone of his prosperity agenda, the Gover- nor said the sector is being revitalised through part- nerships with IITA Ibadan, the revival of BARC Farms, improved livestock breeds, feed production, and plans for a modern abattoir with a 500-cattle daily capacity.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, NGE President, Mr. Eze Anaba, praised the Governor’s bold peace initiatives and the revival of The Stan- dard newspapers, insist- ing that Plateau’s unique story must continue to be told by its own people.

He commended the adminis- tration’s effort to restore calm across previously troubled communities. Responding to questions later, Governor Mutfwang addressed em- ployment, security, and agricultural reforms.

He pledged transparency in fu- ture recruitments, explain- ing corrective measures on suspended appointments inherited from the previous administration, and vowed to combat land-grabbing in border communities. On agriculture, he ac- knowledged the challeng- es of market glut caused by massive food imports and assured that innova- tive measures are being explored to boost local pro- duction, processing, market access, and fully harness Plateau’s comparative ad- vantage in agricultural val- ue chains.