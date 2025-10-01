Editors Mourn Arise News Reporter’s Killing, Demand Probe

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) yesterday mourned the death of Arise News “talented” news anchor and reporter Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who was killed by robbers in her Katampe, Abuja residence.

In a statement, the Guild said the loss of “the dedicated journalist is a stark reminder of the dangers Nigerians face daily in their homes and on the streets”. The editors said: “By Somtochukwu’s untimely death, journalism has lost not just a good professional who was committed to shedding light on important issues and giving voice to the voiceless, but also one who represented the future of journalism in the country.

“The loss of this dedicated journalist from an armed robbery incident is a stark reminder of the dangers Nigerians face daily in their homes and on the street.” “We demand action from the government to address the root causes of insecurity and take measures to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. “We demand that those responsible for Somtochukwu’s death be fished out by security agencies and made to face the full weight of the law.”