September 29, 2025
Editors Demand Review Of Cybercrime Act, Condemn Harassment Of Journalists

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called for an urgent review of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, warning against its abuse by law enforcement agencies to harass and intimidate journalists in the country.

Rising from its Standing Committee meeting held on September 17, in Jos, Plateau State, the Guild strongly condemned the frequent use of the law by security agents, particularly the police, to arrest and illegally detain journalists for carrying out their constitutional duties.

“The Guild will no longer tolerate this abuse and will use all legal means to ensure the protection of the fundamental human rights of journalists, freedom of the press and freedom of expression,” the body stated in its communiqué signed by President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh.

