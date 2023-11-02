Editors’ Conference Excites Gov Eno, Firms, Others

Few days to its annual conference in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has said that Governor Umo Eno, masters of economy and many corporate organisations, such as Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), and United Bank for Africa (UBA) have rallied support for the event. Other organisations that have also indicated support for the conference being organised by the professional body of editors in Nigeria include Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Nigeria Port Authority and the Dangote Group.

In a press statement by the NGE President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, yesterday, the editors said that the huge support from Governor Eno and corporate organisations is a strong endorsement on the capacity of the NGE to mobilise stakeholders in resolving the current economic challenges in the country.

“We are thrilled by the huge support we are receiving from the Governor of the host state, Umo Eno, and many corporate organisations. It is an endorsement of the conceived aim and objective of the conference: to rally all stakeholders in starting a robust conversation aimed at resolving the nation’s current economic challenges. “It is also a testament to the fact that the media has the capacity to mobilise all stakeholders in voicing diverse opinions on good governance reform, helping to build public consensus to bring about change in the society.

And facilitate trade, conveying ideas and innovation across boundaries, the Guild said. In the conference that is expected to be declared open by President Bola Tinubu, the NGE said that it has invited masters of economy and technocrats from global and local institutions to interrogate the state of Nigeria’s economy, amid concern over monetary/fiscal policy, missing gaps, and the role of the media executives/editors in resolving the challenges

According to the Guild, the annual conference slated for November 14 to 18, will also witness the launch of the NGE Media Trust Fund, and interrogate the state of nation’s economy and the missing gaps, with the theme: “Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media.”