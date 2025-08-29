Editors Condemn Killing Of Journalists In Gaza, Intimidation Of Nigerian Reporters

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) yesterday expressed concerns over the relentless targeting and killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli forces. In a statement, President Eze Anaba and General Secretary Onuoha Ukeh, said targeting journalists is a war crime and demanded an immediate cessation of the heinous acts.

The editors said: “We strongly condemn the recent killing of five journalists: Husam al-Masri (Reuters), Mariam Dagga (AP freelance journalist), Mohammad Salama (Al Jazeera), Ahmed Abu Aziz (Middle East Eye), and Moaz Abu Taha, through artillery and missile attacks by Israeli forces.

“These heinous acts are a blatant breach of international law, specifically the Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I, which provide for the protection of journalists covering wars. “Targeting and killing journalists in Gaza constitutes a war crime and an unacceptable attempt to impede the work of journalists and conceal the truth from war areas.

“We demand an immediate cessation of the targeting and killing of journalists in Gaza and other parts of the world, as well as an end to the war in Gaza. “We call for thorough investigations into these unfortunate incidents and for those responsible to be held accountable.” The group sought the intervention of the international community in the killings in Gaza.

It said: “The international community must rise up to protect press freedom and ensure that journalists can carry out their work without fear of violence, reprisal, or death. “We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in Gaza and around the world, who risk their lives to bring the world the truth. We praise the bravery and dedication of journalists who continue to report from war zones and dangerous areas.

“The Guild also condemns the recent arrest, harassment, and intimidation of Nigerian journalists, including Azuka Ogujiuba, publisher of Media Room Hub, by police over coverage of a court case.

“This is a clear attempt to silence journalists performing their lawful duties. We demand that the InspectorGeneral of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, halt the harassment and intimidation of journalists and respect their constitutional rights.

“We urge the government and security agencies to uphold press freedom and respect the media’s constitutional right to hold those in authority accountable. “We stand with journalists facing intimidation in Nigeria, and we will continue to advocate for the protection of journalists and press freedom.”