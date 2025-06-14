Editors Celebrate Vanguard’s Publisher, Sam Amuka, At 90

Share

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has joined Nigeri-ans in celebrating one of its senior members and Publisher of Vanguard Media Group, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, on his re-markable 90th birthday.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the Guild described Un-cle Sam’s birthday as a testament to his enduring wisdom, legacy, and com-mitment to the journalism profession.

The Guild explained that as the Founder of Vanguard Newspapers Group, Prince Amu-ka-Pemu has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape.

According to editors, “Uncle Sam’s commitment to excellence and robust journalism has inspired generations of journal-ists and media audiences alike. Vanguard Newspaper has become a beacon of truth, reliability, and excellence.

“Your unwavering com-mitment to journalistic ethics has earned the respect and admiration of your peers, government, and readers. ”

The Guild noted that Prince Amuka-Pemu’s contributions extend be-yond journalism, citing his efforts to promote so-cial justice, education, and civic engagement in Sapele and the Niger-Delta region, through his media plat-form.

“As we celebrate your 90th birthday, we honor not only your achieve-ments but also your life. Your legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us and future generations,” the Guild said.

The Guild wished Prince Amuka-Pemu a happy 90th birthday, filled with joy, love, and celebration, and prayed for his continued good health, happiness, and fulfillment.

