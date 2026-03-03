Edible Oil Tanker Drivers Parley VIS, FRSC, Navy, Others On Hygiene, Safety

Members of the National Union of Edible Oil Tanker Drivers of Nigeria held a one-day stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos on Tuesday with security and law enforcement agencies to strengthen the enforcement of hygiene and safety standards in their operations.

The meeting drew representatives from various government agencies across Lagos and Ogun States, including the Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services (DSS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), and the Lagos State Drivers Institute.

Speakers emphasized the importance of edible oil tanker drivers in the supply chain for these essential products, particularly amid concerns that tankers meant for petroleum products are sometimes used to carry edible oil.

National Secretary of the union, Comrade Usman Tajudeen, stated that the purpose of the meeting was to demonstrate their commitment to hygiene and safety standards. He added that edible oil tankers bearing official stickers should be impounded, and drivers arrested if found misusing filling stations.

Chairman of the board of trustees of the union, Dr. Adeyinka Oyediran (Omoba), appealed to the federal government to designate special plate numbers for their members to differentiate edible oil tankers from petroleum product tankers, facilitating easier enforcement of standards.

The incoming President of the Marketers and Sellers of Edible Oil Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Labaran Sidi, stressed that any truck bearing a sticker of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) that is used to load edible oil should be impounded and its driver arrested.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Comrade Ilias Aperun, National President of the National Union of Edible Oil Tanker Drivers of Nigeria; Naval Captain U.F. Anthony, representative of the Flag Officer, Western Naval Command; Commander Akinbiyi of TRACE; representatives of the FRSC Lagos Sector Command; the Director-General of the Lagos State Drivers Institute; and representatives of VIS, among others.