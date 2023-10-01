Edgy, Stylish in Green And White

Today is October 1, Nigeria’s independence day. Green and White are the colour codes for the celebration. Green represents life and every living thing.

Every fashion pieces comes alive in green. If the pieces are too gorgeous, then the look can leave many green with envy. White on the other hand represents purity and peace. It’s hard to wrong wearing all white.

These two colours are the reason Nigeria’s flag is unique. We bring you the best of jumpsuits, wide leg pants with a dash of edgy style in Green and White, Nigeria’s trending colours.

Slaying in Green or White, or wearing a touch of Green or a touch of White today shows you possess the spirit of celebration, spirit of solidarity to this nation against all odds.

The pictures below will inspire you on how to slay in these trending colours this independence day. Happy Independence Day