Edgar: One of Our Most Important Productions, Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again

Joseph Edgar is an investment banker, theatre producer, playwright, and the brain behind The Duke of Shomolu Production, arguably, the fastest-growing theatre franchise in Nigeria. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Edgar, who is the executive chairman, Duke of Shomolu Foundation, talks about his passion for live theatre, significance of culture and history to development, and other issues

Why did you leave a lucrative investment banking business to immerse yourself into the unpredictable world of live theatre production?

The truth is that I have not really left investment banking business. About 70% of my workings are in investment banking. But going into investment banking is confidential. It is a profession that deals with a lot of sensitive thing, so it cannot really be in the public space like that. But theatre art is more of a public thing. That’s why any time you see me in public, theatre is in my head. For instance, recently, I was on my investment banking business throughout, but because of its very nature, you can’t hear a lot about that. That’s why it appears that I have abandoned it.

Can you tell us about your transition from being an investment banker to a theatre producer and playwright?

There is no transition…

What has been the driving factor juggling between your investment banking and the creative industry?

I have been asked this ques- tion many times and I always gave different angles to it based on my mood. Now I am going to give it from a different angle. I believe very seriously that lead- ership has failed in this country. We’ve tried leadership since 1960 till date, and it has failed. So, it is time for us try our followership, and in doing that we must educate people; we must enlighten people; we must sensitise people. That’s why we decided to use theatre to sell these stories – stories about leadership, the history of our people, our past and present leaders – so that people would begin to understand where we are coming from as a people, in preparation for us to enter politics and push a different narrative.

For example, when we did ‘Baba Kekere’, which is a play about Alhaji Lateef Jakande, it dawned on me that ‘Baba Kekere’ died about three years ago, and my social media person didn’t know who he was. About 60% of the cast and crew didn’t know who he was. They know Lateef Jakande Road; they know Jakande Estate, but they don’t why they were named Lateef Jakande Road or Lateef Jakande Estate. So, these stories that we’re telling now are beginning to bring back our culture and our history to a new set of Nigerians, who ordinarily would not have had access to these stories because history is no longer being taught in schools anymore, and because of internet and all of that. I’ve seen young people come to watch plays, and they are so excited, and they say “woooow!!!”, because of what the story is about and how it has enlightened them. So, it’s a dual thing – to tell these stories, enlighten people and prepare them for a new crop of leadership.

But you would have as well done it via other means or area, why theatre?

Because the stories are very powerful. People ask me, Edgar, why are you not putting it on television or movie. You know, when you watch a movie it is different from theatre experience; and theatre is cost-effective. Putting a production together is quite expensive; it is more expensive than producing most movies. I could be wrong. This one that we’ve just finished cost us N46m, enough for me to do three movies. I short a documentary with N6m. But getting the distribution outlet for the movie, that’s where the problem is. There’s also, publicity, media, marketing and so on. But for us with theatre, once you’ve gotten your budget right for that production, you have done it. So, that, for me, was the low-hanging fruit, coming from investment banking.

I have friends who left banking, tried to shoot movies, and entered serious trouble, because, for movies, the loose ends are plenty. I had a friend who used to work in an insurance company, then he got a loan and decided to shoot a movie. He shot it end-to-end; everything seems okay. At the end of the day, he had a whole feature length movie but no sound (audio). And the guy went bankrupt, because he borrowed the money. So, that is one reason why we chose theatre.

A lot of people have been calling on government to bring back history into the school curriculum. For you as a Nigerian, as a creative person, and as an investment banker, what is your opinion about this?

It’s very right. History is very key. A nation without its history is a lost nation. The thing is, what government has not realised is that the atmosphere, the environment has changed. When I was growing up government controlled us because then we had only the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), so they controlled our thoughts then. Now we have Google, various social media platforms and so on. So, one can get information easily, whether they bring history back or not. Government removing history was a way of control. As Nigerians, we should begin to put more energy into serious things by understanding where we’re today in terms of technology, in terms of the new economy, because at the end of the day, we might spend all of our time fighting government to bring history back to the school curriculum and utilising scarce resources in that pursuit, which to me is meaningless.

I have a friend who sat down in his house and built a curriculum end-to-end in his house, and then, for N2000 per term, you get a full secondary school education, from JSS1 to SS3. Then, he would register you with his own money for WAEC. So, what people in Lekki are doing now is that their house girls or house boys, instead of going to pay exorbitant school fees, they just take them to that place. He has over 49 teachers that he is paying. And those who could not afford to go to the normal school would learn at their leisure. The guy is doing that thing in Nigeria and in Rwanda. So, at the end of the day, he is educating people without waiting for government. Our challenge in Duke of Shomolu Production now is how to raise the followership to push what we’re trying to do without losing the essence of theatre. So, for us in Duke of Shomolu Production, history is very key.

That is why, we are doing this as our own contribution, and that’s why most of our shows are 70% non-ticket. We don’t charge gate fee outside Lagos. Every play we did outside Lagos has been free. We don’t sell tickets.

The production you have done so far, which one speaks to you more, about why you are in the theatre?

I think, it is ‘Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again’. It is, for me, the most important of our productions. Most of our productions speak to history, politics, and leadership. But in the foundation of the home, if society is not right, you can’t get it right. ‘Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again’ speaks to life, speaks to real-life issues that we face as Nigerians on a daily basis, at home and at the workplace. For example, this year now we are talking about prostate cancer. Two out of 10 Nigerians will have prostate cancer by the time they are 40; and by the time they are above the age of 60, six out of 10 will have prostate cancer. So, you can see, it is an epidemic, and we don’t know that the thing has cure if detected early. Very few people will come out and say my thing is not standing again. That was what Charly Boy did, he wrote about it and put it as a play.

So, ‘Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again’ addressed critical issues people don’t want to discuss; things like divorce, premarital sex, adultery, and DNA issue. These are strong issues. I will give you an example, my son who is in America went to an exhibition, he had a beautiful outing. In his speech, he thanked his mother, he thanked Fela, but he didn’t thank me. That is the issue in most homes, but most fathers would not talk about it. So, you’ll find out that most fathers are neglected which leads to early death.

So, why do you want to go into politics?

I have politics in my blood. When I was as young as six years old, my father used to buy Sunday Times for me. So, I used to read Sunday Times as early as when I was six years old, and by the time I was 10 years old I have had my favourite columnist. I was already reading Dele Giwa, I was reading Eskor Toyo. As early as nine years old, I used to sit down in Shomolu and discuss politics. I wanted to join the Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) in 1979 because of Zik. I love Zik, because he was more colourful, more flamboyant. I used to tell my father to take me to rally, so I used to stand behind and watched what was happening. I read Political Science up to Masters degree level. And when I was in University of Ibadan, two years before they annulled the June 12 presidential election I had already written in the paper that they would annul the election, because I had seen the trajectory.