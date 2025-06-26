Ederson Dismisses S’Arabia Transfer Rumours, Affirms Commitment To Man City

Manchester City’s first-choice goalkeeper, Ederson Moraes, has firmly denied widespread speculation linking him with a move away from the Premier League champions this summer, labeling the reports as “fake news.”

The Brazilian international, who joined Manchester City from Benfica in 2017 for €40 million, is entering the final year of his contract but remains committed to continuing his decorated spell under Pep Guardiola.

Rumours in recent weeks suggested that the 31-year-old shot-stopper was being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia, potentially lured by the growing football investment in the Gulf state.

However, Ederson has rubbished those claims, reaffirming his loyalty to the club ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup clash with Juventus on Thursday night.

“No, my future is here,” Ederson told reporters. “Some friends send me a lot of news, but 99 per cent is fake news. I understand you guys [media] need content to generate clicks on social media or stir reactions, but there’s a lot of fake news around my name. My head is here — it stays with City.”

Since his arrival, Ederson has been a cornerstone of Manchester City’s domestic and European dominance, securing six Premier League titles, five EFL Cups, two FA Cups, and the club’s first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

Despite the uncertainty that often surrounds players nearing the end of their contracts, Ederson’s statement puts to rest growing speculation about his future — at least for now — as Manchester City prepare for another demanding season across multiple competitions.