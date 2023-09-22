…Edeoga Rejects Judgement, Heads to Appeal Court

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the March 18 Enugu State governorship election, Chijioke Edeoga, has rejected yesterday’s Election Petitions Tribunal ruling validating Governor Peter Mbah’s election.

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice Kudirat Akano dismissed his allegations that Mbah submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the election.

He also alleged over- voting and bypassing of BVAS during the polls. In a statement by the Edeoga/Nwokeabia Campaign Organisation, Edeoga said he would appeal the judgement.

The statement said: “We wish to convey the acknowledgement by the LP and Chijioke Edeoga of the judgement as delivered at the tribunal, and to state our preparedness to challenge the outcome of this judgement at the Court of Appeal and to all extents as permitted by law.

“To this end, we urge our supporters across the state and in other parts of the country to remain calm and law-abiding and to go about their business without fear or hindrance.

“We retain a firm belief in justice, and will go to the full extent legally possible in ensuring that the hopes of Enugu people who turned out in their numbers to vote for LP candidates on March 18 are realised.”