Edema Fuludu: Peseiro Not the Answer to Eagles Problem

Former international, Edema Fuludu, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said government must invest more in security to safeguard the life of citizens and not just footballers alone. Excerpts:

The Nigeria Premier Football League teams are not going on yuletide holiday, do you think this is right?

It is the way to go. Football is about business and entertainment and during the period of festivities, people will be excited to come and watch games. Whatever sports that is going on at that period, people will be excited about it. Look at the premier league for example, they play matches on holidays and use it for entertainment aspect of football.

Sunshine Stars was attacked by armed robbers on their way to honour a league match in Benin leading to the death of one of their officials, what’s your take on security especially for footballers?

It’s a very unfortunate incident and may the soul of that official rest in peace. The truth is the whole country is like that. Security should be taken as a very important issue in regards to the citizens and public property in the country. It has affected one of our own and we all are crying and shouting now. It has been happening to others and we have been hearing, may God help us in the country. Security is something that should not be compromised and we should work towards making it better so that people can feel free and be willing to travel seamlessly in this country.

You see kidnapping, police harassment and other forms of insecurity on the highway and this is just one unfortunate incident. Footballers going for a game were attacked and of course they attacked others as well. The highways are not safe and we want the police to mount the roads and not just extort people on the highways but protect them always.

It was recently announced that the Super Eagles would be camping in Dubai ahead of the AFCON, what is your take on that?

If the league is complete and the players will be able to do it then fine. I’ve always advocated that they should build a camp in Nigeria where people will be preparing well ahead mostly the home-based players and then you bring in the professional players and get a team that is worthy of going to a tournament. In our period Europe was essential. You can drive from one country to another in Europe as we usually camp in Netherland or Portugal and they could come, play and train together.

Now, Europe is cold and they can’t train in a cold place so Dubai is not bad. If it’s still winter in Dubai then it’s hopeless because I don’t know the weather there now. Dubai is either extremely cold or hot.

You mentioned camp in Europe, do you think we should go back to that?

In Netherland and Portugal, it is very easy for players playing in Europe to come in within one or two hours and go back to their teams. Before then, we were usually camp in Otta, Ogun State, and it was lively with the home-based players coming in first. The players always train with the hope that it is possible to go to Nations Cup and make the team and it allowed players to be readily available. But now, the home-based players are not called to camp and they are just playing and hoping to get noticed by foreign agents and go to Europe and then get invitation back to Nigeria as foreign players. This is sad.

The 41-man list contained just three players from the Nigeria league and they are all goalkeepers, how disappointed are you?

They have goalkeeping problems and that is why they are looking at the home front for keepers. I’ve said it over again that Manager Jose Peseiro is not the answer. How can he have about 39 foreign-based players. He doesn’t want to develop our youths. He is not interested in grooming our domestic league players’ aspiration to know that they can use the league as springboard to the national team. They play to get to the national team and then go to Europe and make a living out of it. Peseiro is not the answer and it’s the contract that is holding him down and that’s unfortunate.

What do you think are the Super Eagles’ chances at AFCON?

From the way they are playing, if I use that to evaluate that means we don’t have a chance but I hope the whole thing can turn around. Highly rated players in the world are not even counting Super Eagles among the favorites, it is going to be difficult. They need a psychologist to talk the players out of their complacency and let them know that it’s not business as usual and that they cannot just stroll into the camp and play for Nigeria. It must be a whole team decision with full determination that they must do well.

There is need for the players to understand that if they are not doing well, there are others ready to take over from them. They need extra power, psychological boost to make sure that we tell them that they are Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Victor Osimhen recently won the African Footballer of the Year award. Do you see him as the X factor in the team going to AFCON?

A tree cannot make a forest. If he was a first class midfielder then I would say that the team would play around him and move forward. We need people to supply him balls. He is a striker and if he has opportunity he scores. He is not going to be the X factor, he will be an important key figure in our team. However he needs people to give him the necessary support to make him work. Osimhen being in our team will scare our opponents If you can’t give him good balls what will happen.

We need people that can do the transition from the defence to midfield. He is a striker and he needs someone to supply him balls. We need him in Super Eagles to propel the team forward. He is not the captain or a midfielder that will propel the team forward.

Are you saying the midfield is a weak link?

When you have a car with four plugs and one or two not firing well, then the car cannot work well. It’s a team work and they must play together. That is what we need. We have quality midfielders, strikers and they can get the work done. If the defenders cannot perform well it is bad. The midfield is paramount and we need players who can move the ball. If you look at Argentina, they have someone like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona in the past, and so many other players working from the midfield to help the strikers.

The likes of Salah and Mane were able to perform well for Egypt and Senegal because they have others supporting them. The truth is that we need players who are patriotic and ready to work together for Nigeria’s glory. We don’t want to have sleepless nights anytime the team is playing and we don’t want a team that is playing without passion. That’s why we need a psychologist.